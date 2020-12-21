איטס כריסמס טיים. אד שירן מתפייט על אהבה. "היינו שיכורי אהבה וחיכינו לנס / מנסים למצוא את עצמנו בשלג החורף/ כה בודד באהבה כמו שהעולם נעלם / הו לא אשתוק ולא ארפה". אקוסטית. המנגינה שמשמשת פס קול לשירת הרגש. השיר הראשון מתוך אלבום חדש ששירן מוציא אחרי תקופה ארוכה ואחרי האלבום ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’.

השיר הוא סיפור אהבה בשיתוף הטבע. ענוג הוא הלחן, טהור הוא הרגש. באווירת הנכאים ששוררת בחג המולד 2020, זהו קול שמבשר את האביב, מבחינה זו אין כמו אד שירן להגיע בזמן הנכון. יש לו הקסם הטבעי הזה, עד שנדמה לך שהשיר יוצא לו נונשלנט, כמו אצל זמרי פולק שורשיים. האם השיר הזה מסמן משהו יותר משמעותי מאשר להיט גדול? מסופקני. אבל דומה שזה מה שאד שירן זקוק לו בימים אלה – להיט גדול.

אד שירן Afterglow

Stop the clocks it’s amazing/ You should see the way the light dances off your hair

A million colors of hazel, golden and red/ Saturday morning is fading

The suns reflected by the coffee in your hand/ My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again

We were love drunk waiting on a miracle/ Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared/ Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go

I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow/ And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears

Oh I will hold on to the afterglow/ Oh I will hold on to the afterglow

The weather outside’s changing/ The leaves are buried under six inches of white

The radio is playing, Iron & Wine/ This is a new dimension

This is a level where we’re losing track of time/ I’m holding nothing against it, except you and I

We were love drunk waiting on a miracle/ Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared/ Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go

I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow/ And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears

Oh I will hold on to the afterglow/ Oh I will hold on to the afterglow

