הסינגל החדש של אד שירן מגיע בנקודה מעניינת בקריירה שלו. אלבומיו האחרונים, Subtract and Autumn Variations של 2023, היו האלבומים הראשונים של שירן שלא הניבו רצועות סטרימינג של מיליארדים: השיא המסחרי שלו, Divide של 2017, הניב חמישה להיטם, ביניהם Shape of You, אחד משני השירים שהגיעו ל-4 מיליארד האזנות בספוטיפיי. אולי החליט שהגיע הרגע לעשות בדיוק מה שהוא רוצה בלי קשר לנתוני המכירות.

Azizam מן הסתם יחזיר אותו למסלול המיליארדים. זהו שיתוף פעולה בין-תרבותי, ניסוי בשזירת מוזיקה פרסית בהשראת המורשת האיראנית של המפיק איליה סלמנזאדה. שם השיר הוא הביטוי הפרסי ל"יקירתי", וברשימת הנגנים מוזיקאים המנגנים בכלים מזרח תיכוניים כגון ב-Daf ו-Santur, כמו גם את מקהלת Citizens of the World, המורכבת מפליטים ובני בריתם.

אבל ברגע שאתה שומע את התוצאה הסופית, יש לה פחות הקשר למוזיקה הפרסית ויותר לפופ של תחילת שנות ה-70. פזמון קליט מאוד וקול לבבי ששר על ריקוד עם אשתו. Azizam (השיר נכתב בהשראת מערכת היחסים של שירן עם אשתו, צ’רי סיבורן, ומהווה הצהרה רומנטית כלפיה) יעיל מבחינה מסחרית, פופ שנחפר במלואו לתוך המוח והרגליים שלך כבר בפעם הראשונה שאתה שומע אותו. מענג או בלתי נסבל? תשפטו בעצמכם.. חיבור למוסיקה אתנית? מבחינת שירן זה נשמע הימור פופ על קלף בטוח.

אד שירן Azizam

Meet me on the floor tonight

Show me how to move like the water

In between the dancing lights

Be mine be mine

Azizam

I wanna be nowhere but here with you now

I wanna be one in this space

I wanna be tangled and wrapped in your cloud

I wanna be close to your face

Well tomorrow can wait

Losing time in this place

Till the sun is awake

Be like a magnet on me

I don’t care what they say

We can do it our way

And if love’s just a game

Then come and play

Azizam

Meet me on the floor tonight

Show me how to move like the water

In between the dancing lights

Be mine be mine

Azizam

Azizam

Azizam

I wanna get lost in your ocean and drown

I wanna be careless and free

I wanna live here in the moment we found

I wanna be all that you see

Well tomorrow can wait

Losing time in this place

Till the sun is awake

Be like a magnet on me

I don’t care what they say

We can do it our way

And if love’s just a game

Then come and play

Azizam

Meet me on the floor tonight

Show me how to move like the water

In between the dancing lights

Be mine be mine

Azizam

Azizam

Meet me on the floor tonight

Show me how to move like the water

In between the dancing lights

Be mine be mine

Azizam

Azizam

Azizam

Azizam