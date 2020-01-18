תשמעו וידוי רגשני מסכם חיים של אוזי אוסבורן. לא הייתי מוכן לתהילה, ואז פתאום כולם הכירו אותי… איתי הרבה דמעות, הרבה חיוכים.. אל תשכחו אותי כשהאורות ירדו. הייתה באד גאיי, אבל האמת הא שאינני רוצה למות כאדם רגיל"…

תאמינו לאוסבורן שהוא כל כך מאמין לטקסט הזה, שהוא הזמין לאולפן שורת מגה סטארים: ברור שעם סולו לגיטרה של סלאש, גיבוי של דאף מק'קגן, שניהם מגאנז אנד רוזס, וסיוע תופים מצ'אד סמית 'של רד הוט צ'ילי פפרס, השיר הזה אמור להתרומם גבוה.

אכן: השיר הזה הוא כל מה שמוזיקה צריכה להיות. שיתוף פעולה, יצירתיות, מוזיקליות ומילים אישיות של אמן שמתוודה בכנות. יש בשיר שינויי אקורדים וקווי מנגינה שמזכירים את אלטון ג'ון המוקדם, יש קטעים שאפילו מחזירים לסרג'נט פר של הביטלס. מבחינת נגינה והפקת סאונד – דאף מק'קגן וסלאשסיפקו מעט קסם לאוזי. הוא לא לקח שום סיכון. מה שבטוח – לא אוזי ולא אלטו ימותובבוא הזמן כאנשים רגילים. השיר הוא חלק מאלבומו החדש של אוסבורן שנקרא אף הוא Ordinary Man.

I was unprepared for fame/ Then everybody knew my name

No more lonely nights, it's all for you/ I have traveled many miles

I've seen tears and I've seen smiles/ Just remember that it's all for youDon't forget me as the colors fade/When the lights go down, it's just an empty stage /Okay

Yes, I've been a bad guy/ Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is I don't wanna die an ordinary man/ I've made momma cry

Don't know why I'm still alive/ Yes, the truth is I don't wanna die an ordinary manMany times I've lost control/ They tried to kill my rock 'n' roll

Just remember I'm still here for you/ I don't wanna say goodbye

When I do, you'll be alright/ After all, I did it all for youDon't forget me as the colors fade/ When the lights go down, it's just an empty stage/ OkayYes, I've been a bad guy/ Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is I don't wanna die an ordinary man

I've made momma cry/ Don't know why I'm still alive

Yes, the truth is I don't wanna die an ordinary man

Yes, I've been a bad guy/ Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is I don't wanna die an ordinary man

I've made momma cry

Don't know why I'm still alive

Yes, the truth is I don't wanna die an ordinary man