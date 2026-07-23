אופנבך Four To The Floor (feat. Starsailor)

Ofenbach הם צמד דיג'יים ומפיקים צרפתי מפריז, המורכב מדוריאן לודיק וסזאר דה רומל השניים הם חברי ילדות, ופועלים תחת השם Ofenbach מאז 2014–2015. השם נבחר בהשראת המלחין הצרפתי בן המאה ה־19 ז'אק אופנבך השניים מצאו בבית תווים של אופנבך, והחליטו לאמץ את שמו לשם ההרכב שלהם.

הייחוד של Ofenbach הוא בשילוב בין House ו־Deep House ופופ ו EDM השפעות של רוק ובלוזף גיטרות חיות בתוך הפקה אלקטרונית. בניגוד להרבה צמדי EDM, הם אינם מסתמכים רק על סינתיסייזרים. רבים מהשירים שלהם כוללים ריפים של גיטרה, בס חי ואווירה שמושפעת מלהקות רוק קלאסיות לצד השפעות של מוזיקת הדאנס האירופית.

הגרסה של Ofenbach ל־"Four To The Floor" בביצוע סולן ולהקת Starsailor היא דוגמה מצוינת לאופן שבו אפשר לקחת שיר אינדי-רוק מתחילת שנות ה־2000 ולהפוך אותו ללהיט פופ-האוס עכשווי, בלי למחוק את הזהות המקורית שלו. הבחירה בג'יימס וולש עצמו כסולן נכונה מאוד. . במקום להביא זמר חדש, Ofenbach משאירים את הקול המזוהה עם השיר, וכך נוצרת תחושה של המשכיות ולא של "רמיקס נוסטלגי" בלבד.

כבר מהפתיחה נשמע סימן ההיכר של Ofenbach: ביט House יציב בארבעה רבעים (Four on the Floor – משחק מילים יפה עם שם השיר), בס עמוק וחם, סינתיסייזרים עדינים., גיטרות שמשמרות מעט מן האופי הרוקיסטי.. הקצב אינו אגרסיבי כמו ב-EDM של פסטיבלים. זהו Pop House אירופי – אלגנטי, מלודי, כזה שמתאים גם לרחבת ריקודים וגם להאזנה ברכב

דווקא משום שההפקה כל כך נקייה, הקול של ג'יימס נשמע אנושי יותר.זו אחת הסיבות שהשיר אינו הופך לעוד להיט דאנס אנונימי.

המילים פשוטות מאוד:"I could have it all If only you were here." – זו שורת געגוע כמעט אוניברסלית. אין כאן סיפור מורכב. השיר כולו בנוי סביב זיכרון של חיים שיכלו להיות: "She would be my girl We'd rent a little world We'd have a little girl." זהו חלום על עתיד שלא התממש. דווקא הפשטות הזו מאפשרת למלודיה לשאת את הרגש. במקור של Starsailor, השיר היה טעון יותר במתח רוקיסטי. בגרסה החדשה, המתח מוחלף בגרוב. הכאב אינו נעלם. הוא פשוט הופך לריקוד.. זו גישה שמזוהה עם Ofenbach: לקחת מלנכוליה ולהלביש אותה בתוך קצב שאינו מבטל אותה.

אחת הסיבות שהשיר עובד כל כך טוב היא שהמלודיה חזקה מלכתחילה.. Ofenbach כמעט אינם משנים אותה, אבל אותו משפט מלודי נשמע עכשיו כמו פזמון של להיט דאנס בינלאומי.היתרון הגדול של הגרסה הוא האיזון. היא אינה "דורסת" את המקור.היא גם נמנעת מדרופים כבדים או אפקטים מוגזמים, ולכן אינה מתיישנת במהירות כמו חלק מלהיטי ה-EDM.

עם זאת, יש גם מחיר לבחירה הזו. מי שאהב את העוצמה הרגשית והחשיפה של הביצוע המקורי עשוי להרגיש שהגרסה החדשה מלטשת את הקצוות. הגרוב המתמשך מעניק לשיר זרימה נעימה, אך גם מרכך מעט את תחושת השבר שנמצאת בלב המילים.

"Four To The Floor" בגרסת Ofenbach הוא לא ניסיון לשכתב את Starsailor אלא להציג את השיר לדור חדש. זהו שילוב מוצלח בין אינדי בריטי לפופ-האוס צרפתי: הקול המלנכולי של ג'יימס וולש נשאר במרכז, בעוד שההפקה של Ofenbach עוטפת אותו בביט אלקטרוני אלגנטי ומלודי.זו אחת הדוגמאות המוצלחות לכך שאפשר להפוך שיר רוק אינטימי לשיר דאנס מבלי לאבד את הנשמה שלו. במקום להחליף את העצב בשמחה, Ofenbach עושים משהו מעניין יותר: הם מלמדים את העצב לרקוד.

אופנבך Four To The Floor (feat. Starsailor)

אופנבך Four To The Floor (feat. Starsailor)

Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all If only you were here Four to the floor, I was sure That she would be my girl We'd rent a little world We'd have a little girl Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all Whenever you are near Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all If only you were here Four to the floor, I was sure That she would be my girl Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all If only you were here Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all Whenever you are near