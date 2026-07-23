Ofenbach הם צמד דיג'יים ומפיקים צרפתי מפריז, המורכב מדוריאן לודיק וסזאר דה רומל השניים הם חברי ילדות, ופועלים תחת השם Ofenbach מאז 2014–2015. השם נבחר בהשראת המלחין הצרפתי בן המאה ה־19 ז'אק אופנבך השניים מצאו בבית תווים של אופנבך, והחליטו לאמץ את שמו לשם ההרכב שלהם.
הייחוד של Ofenbach הוא בשילוב בין House ו־Deep House ופופ ו EDM השפעות של רוק ובלוזף גיטרות חיות בתוך הפקה אלקטרונית. בניגוד להרבה צמדי EDM, הם אינם מסתמכים רק על סינתיסייזרים. רבים מהשירים שלהם כוללים ריפים של גיטרה, בס חי ואווירה שמושפעת מלהקות רוק קלאסיות לצד השפעות של מוזיקת הדאנס האירופית.
אופנבך Four To The Floor (feat. Starsailor)
אופנבך Four To The Floor (feat. Starsailor)
Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all If only you were here Four to the floor, I was sure That she would be my girl We'd rent a little world We'd have a little girl Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all Whenever you are near Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all If only you were here Four to the floor, I was sure That she would be my girl Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all If only you were here Four to the floor, I was sure Never seeing clear I could have it all Whenever you are near