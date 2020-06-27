לחפש אהבה במרחבי האינטרנט. מיליונים עושים את זה. בדרך כלל רובם טועים. זה מסתיים בפייסבוק בתחושה מבאסת כמו ששר איזקמן (איתמר איזק : I reach out for you as I touch the screen, but you won’t let me in.
הקול אינו מתורגם לשפת הסייבר. זהו קול אנושי לחלוטין, שמייצג כמיהה רגשית נואשת לחזרה אל השפה שאינה בנויה על אלוגריתמים, מנכרי יחסים.
אצל איתמר איזק (אנימטור, בוגר בצלאל) אני מזהה בריט פופ פסיכדלי סוף שנות השמונים. במבטא, במנגינה, בטון, באווירה. בעיבוד לגיטרה. אין כאן חיקוי, אבל יש אסימליציה יפה, מעין חזרה לאחור לפס הקול של תקופה, בה היחסים היו מחוץ לרשת, ביטאו רגש אותנטי. (מוריסי, למשל)
הקליפ הוא חלק מהיצירה, מהודק לנרטיב בכוריאוגרפיית שפת סימנים תיאטרלית שמחוברת לנרטיב בקולו המתוק-מריר, מלנכולי של איזקמן, שמביע תחושותיו בטונים ובצלילים שמחלחלים.
Wake up to another morning/ keep lying in bed for a while
looking at your picture, gazing at your smile
I tried to contact you/ We might be Facebook friends/ It ended there
Can’t think about a better message to send
I reach out for you as I touch the screen, but you won’t let me in
I keep trying playing these games that never please
?Is being virtual all there is
Swiping left and right/ gambling on your affection
waiting for your reply, waiting for your reaction
Walking in a land of mirrors/ in search of intimacy
but all I see/ is a showcase of hypocrisy
I reach out for you as I touch the screen, but you won’t let me in
I keep trying playing these games that never please
?Is being virtual all there is
