אייבי מור – Lost My Way

"נסיעה של קילומטרים רבים כדי לקרוא למקום הזה בית/ הנשמה שלי תוהה איפה לנוח/ כל כך הרבה שאלות שנשארו מאחורה/ האם אדע?" במסע הזה לחיפוש עצמה חוזרת אייבי מור, זמרת ויוצרת, הנמצאת על הקו בין ישראל לאמסטרדם, לאזורי הפולק של השישים שבעים, בית מדרשן של זמרות איכות כג'ון באאז, ג'ודי קולינס, ג'וני מיטשל, סוזן וגה.
הסגנון מזוהה בצורת השירה, במנגינה, בסיפור. לאייבי מור מנעד גבוה ומתכוון. במנגינה, השירה הבלתי אמצעית, הנקיה ממניירות, הצליל האקוסטי התומך. היא שרה את הסיפור שלה ללא כחל ושרק. המוסיקה עקב בצד אגודל. אייבי מור חיפשה ומצאה, לפחות מבחינת השיר הזה.
Travelled many miles to call that place home
My soul wonders where to rest/ So many questions left behind
Will I know?
Travelled many times for love/ It came and went
Needless to say, we all get burned
Never to have lost is never to have loved at all/ Keep telling yourself
Seek and you shall find they say/ But somewhere along the line
Seek and you shall find they pray/ But somewhere along the line/ I lost my way
A journey with no heads or tails/ Whatever works
Leave it to chance or fate/ That’s what they say
Never to fall is never to rise again/ Gonna find my direction anyway
Seek and you shall find they say/ But somewhere along the line
Seek and you shall find they pray/ But somewhere along the line
I lost my way, I lost my way/ I lost my
Travelled too many times/ It all became a blur/ Never really knowin’
What I was looking for/ Travelled too many times/ But I found my way
Seek and you shall find they say/ Seek and you shall find they pray
Seek and you shall find they say