אייבי מור – Lost My Way

"נסיעה של קילומטרים רבים כדי לקרוא למקום הזה בית/ הנשמה שלי תוהה איפה לנוח/ כל כך הרבה שאלות שנשארו מאחורה/ האם אדע?" במסע הזה לחיפוש עצמה חוזרת אייבי מור, זמרת ויוצרת, הנמצאת על הקו בין ישראל לאמסטרדם, לאזורי הפולק של השישים שבעים, בית מדרשן של זמרות איכות כג'ון באאז, ג'ודי קולינס, ג'וני מיטשל, סוזן וגה.

הסגנון מזוהה בצורת השירה, במנגינה, בסיפור. לאייבי מור מנעד גבוה ומתכוון. במנגינה, השירה הבלתי אמצעית, הנקיה ממניירות, הצליל האקוסטי התומך. היא שרה את הסיפור שלה ללא כחל ושרק. המוסיקה עקב בצד אגודל. אייבי מור חיפשה ומצאה, לפחות מבחינת השיר הזה.

Travelled many miles to call that place home

My soul wonders where to rest/ So many questions left behind

Will I know?

Travelled many times for love/ It came and went

Needless to say, we all get burned

Never to have lost is never to have loved at all/ Keep telling yourself

Seek and you shall find they say/ But somewhere along the line

Seek and you shall find they pray/ But somewhere along the line/ I lost my way

A journey with no heads or tails/ Whatever works

Leave it to chance or fate/ That’s what they say

Never to fall is never to rise again/ Gonna find my direction anyway

Seek and you shall find they say/ But somewhere along the line

Seek and you shall find they pray/ But somewhere along the line

I lost my way, I lost my way/ I lost my

Travelled too many times/ It all became a blur/ Never really knowin’

What I was looking for/ Travelled too many times/ But I found my way

Seek and you shall find they say/ Seek and you shall find they pray

Seek and you shall find they say