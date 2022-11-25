הדרגונס הלכו על פולק. דן ריינלודס שר לנערה שעדיין הוא לצידה, הגם שהוא עשה לה הרבה רע בעבר. Bet My Life יכול להישמע "מהמר על חיי". מצד שני – גם ברירת מחדל באה בחשבון. הניסיון עושה את שלו. אחרי לילות ללא שינה, נחלי דמעות, השקרים שהוא שיקר לה, הוא מרגיש שהיא האחת. שתאמין לו הפעם?

נשמע שיר דרכים טרובדורי, ממחוזות הפולק של ה"מאמפורד & סאנס". האינדי רוק של הדראגונס ימתין. הצליל – כאילו הוקלט בתוך אסם, הקצב, מחיאות הכפיים. לפי הפתיחה המשדרת אווירת צעקות הזויה, אפשר לצפות למשהו חריג, ואז מגיע ה – Road Song הזה, ומשנה את התמונה. זה לא דומה ל – Radioactive. הדראגונס הלכו על מיינסטרים מחניף, מה שככל הנראה, אמור לקדם את מסע הפרומו לאלבום שכלל את השיר הזה בפברואר 2015.

אימאג'ין דראגונס Bet My Life





know I took the path that you would never want for me

I know I let you down, didn't I?

So many sleepless nights

Where you were waiting up on me

Well I'm just a slave unto the night

Now remember when I told you that's the last you'll see of me

Remember when I broke you down to tears

I know I took the path that you would never want for me

I gave you hell through all the years

[Chorus]

So I, I bet my life, I bet my life

I bet my life on you

I, I bet my life, I bet my life

I bet my life on you

I've been around the world but never in my wildest dreams

Would I come running home to you

I've told a million lies

But now I tell a single truth

There's you in everything I do

Now remember when I told you that's the last you'll see of me

Remember when I broke you down to tears

I know I took the path that you would never want for me

I gave you hell through all the years

[Chorus]

So I, I bet my life, I bet my life

I bet my life on you

I, I bet my life, I bet my life

I bet my life on you