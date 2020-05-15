אם היו אומרים לכם שהשיר הזה נכתב ב-1926, הייתם מאמינים? שהוא היה להיט ב-1927 של זמרת שנקראה Vaughan Deleath. השיר חודש ב-1950 ע"י להקתו של בלו בארון והזמר בובי בירס Bobby Beers. אל ג'ולסון, הבדרן הנודע, הקליט גרסה משלו ב-1953. ואלביס פרסלי? מנהלו קולונל פרקר ביקש אותו להקליט את השיר, כי הוא היה אהוב במיוחד על אשתו. אלביס לא האמין שהוא יכול להחיות את השיר, וביקש להשליך את ההקלטה לפח. סטיב שולס, מחברת התקליטים RCA, חשב אחרת. הוא האמין כי מדובר בלהיט והנחה להוציאו כסינגל.

"האם את בודדה הלילה/ האם את מתגעגעת אלי/ האם את מצטערת שנפרדנו". סלואו המחץ שרד את כל עשרות השנים מאז אלביס הוציא אותו ב-1960. בזמן ההקלטה, הוא ביקש להחשיך את האולפן. כשההקלטה הסתיימה, גישש דרכו לכיסא והתנגש בו. מי שמקשיב היטב באוזניות ישמע משהו מהחבטה.

הגרסה בה נשמע אלביס מתפקע מצחוק בעת ביצוע השיר המוכרת כ – "Laughing Version" מ-1969 בביצוע חי בלאס וגאס, יצאה רק אחרי מותו של אלביס.



Are you lonesome tonight,

Do you miss me tonight?

Are you sorry we drifted apart?

Does your memory stray to a brighter sunny day

When I kissed you and called you sweetheart?

Do the chairs in your parlor seem empty and bare?

Do you gaze at your doorstep and picture me there?

Is your heart filled with pain, shall I come back again?

Tell me dear, are you lonesome tonight?

I wonder if you're lonesome tonight

You know someone said that the world's a stage

And each must play a part.

Fate had me playing in love you as my sweet heart.

Act one was when we met, I loved you at first glance

You read your line so cleverly and never missed a cue

Then came act two, you seemed to change and you acted strange

And why I'll never know.

Honey, you lied when you said you loved me

And I had no cause to doubt you.

But I'd rather go on hearing your lies

Than go on living without you.

Now the stage is bare and I'm standing there

With emptiness all around

And if you won't come back to me

Then make them bring the curtain down.

Is your heart filled with pain, shall I come back again?

Tell me dear, are you lonesome tonight?

Writer/s: ROY TURK, LOU HANDMAN

Elvis Presley - Are you lonesome tonight

