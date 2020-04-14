אחת מבלדות הפופ הקלאסיות, שאני זוכר לה חסד נעורים במובן הכי רומנטי של המילה. הסינגל הראשון של אלטון ג'ון במצעדים (מקום 8 – ארה"ב, 4 – בריטניה) אלטון עבד אז (1970) כנגן אולפן, לעיתים שימש חימום להרכב שנקרא Three Dog Night, שהקליטו את השיר לאלבומם It Ain't Easy. כשחברי הלהקה נוכחו שהגרסה של אלטון תופסת, הם החליטו לוותר על הוצאת השיר כסינגל.

השיר הוא מאלבומו השני של אלטון, אבל כסינגל הוא יצא 7 חודשים אחריו במטרה לקדם סיבוב הופעות שלו. הסינגל ראה אור, כשאלבומו השלישי Tumbleweed Connection כבר יצא.

Your Song היה אחד השירים הראשונים שאלטון כתב עם ברני טופן Bernie Taupin, כותב המילים הראשי של להיטיו הגדולים. השניים החלו לעבוד בבית הוריו של אלטון ג'ון שלוש שנים לפני כן, שם הם גם התגוררו לצורך השת"פ. טופן כתב את השיר ב-1967, כשהוא היה בן 17. סיפר שלא התכוון לדמות מסוימת. "זה סוג של טקסט נאיבי וילדותי, שהפך ללהיט כי הוא נשמע מאוד אמיתי בזמנו. זה בדיוק מה שהרגשתי אז, בגיל 17. היום לא הייתי יכול לכתוב שיר כזה"

It's a little bit funny this feeling inside/ I'm not one of those who can easily hide/ I don't have much money but boy if I did/ I'd buy a big house where we both could live/ If I was a sculptor but then again no/ Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show/ Oh I know it's not much but it's the best I can do



My gift is my song/ And this one's for you/ And you can tell everybody this is your song/ It may be quite simple but now that it's done/ I hope you don't mind/ I hope you don't mind/ That I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you're in the world/ I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss/ Well a few of the verses well they've got me quite cross/ But the sun's been quite kind/ While I wrote this song/ It's for people like you that/ Keep it turned on/ So excuse me forgetting

But these things I do / You see I've forgotten/ If they're green or they're blue/ Anyway the thing is what I really mean/ Yours are the sweetest eyes I've ever seen/ And you can tell everybody this is your song/ It may be quite simple but/ Now that it's done

I hope you don't mind/ I hope you don't mind/ That I put down in words/ How wonderful life is while you're in the world/ I hope you don't mind/ I hope you don't mind/ That I put down in words/ How wonderful life is while you're in the world

