אלן פרסונס כתב את השיר היפהפה הזה עם בן זוגו לפרויקט, אריק וולפסון. השיר הוא על אדם שמתקרב למוות, פונה אל כל אלה שהכיר בפניה חיובית, מכיוון שאין לו עכשיו זמן לזיכרונות מרים. הפרויקט אלן פרסונס השתמש במגוון של זמרים, ואת השיר הזה מבצע הזמר הראשי של הזומביס, קולין בלנסטון. פרסונס ובלונסטון הכירו זה את זה די הרבה זמן, מאז שפרסונס שימש טכנאי הסאונד באלבום הזומביס Odessey and Oracle משנת 1968, שהוקלט באולפני Abbey Road בלונדון, באותו מקום בו נערכו ההקלטות של Eye in the Sky. השיר הוקלט באולפן מס 3 באייבי רוד, ששימש את הזומביס. הפרויקט של אלן פרסונס נהג להקליט דווקא באולפ מס. 2, בו הקליטו הביטלס.

בהופעה של פרסונס בישראל ב-2015, הצטרף אביב גפן לביצוע השיר הזה

בהופעה עם הפילהרמונית הישראלית – יוני 2019

As far as my eyes can see

There are Shadows approaching me

And to those I left behind

I wanted you to Know

You've always shared my deepest thoughts

You follow where I go

And oh when I'm old and wise

Bitter words mean little to me

Autumn Winds will blow right through me

And someday in the mist of time

When they asked me if I knew you

I'd smile and say you were a friend of mine

And the sadness would be Lifted from my eyes

Oh when I'm old and wise

As far as my Eyes can see

There are shadows surrounding me

And to those I leave behind

I want you all to know

You've always Shared my darkest hours

I'll miss you when I go

And oh, when I'm old and wise

Heavy words that tossed and blew me

Like Autumn winds that will blow right through me

And someday in the mist of time

When they ask you if you knew me

Remember that You were a friend of mine

As the final curtain falls before my eyes

Oh when I'm Old and wise

As far as my eyes can see

Writer/s: ALAN PARSONS, ERIC WOOLFSON

The Alan Parsons Project - Old And Wise

