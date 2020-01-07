אלן פרסונס כתב את השיר היפהפה הזה עם בן זוגו לפרויקט, אריק וולפסון. השיר הוא על אדם שמתקרב למוות, פונה אל כל אלה שהכיר בפניה חיובית, מכיוון שאין לו עכשיו זמן לזיכרונות מרים. הפרויקט אלן פרסונס השתמש במגוון של זמרים, ואת השיר הזה מבצע הזמר הראשי של הזומביס, קולין בלנסטון. פרסונס ובלונסטון הכירו זה את זה די הרבה זמן, מאז שפרסונס שימש טכנאי הסאונד באלבום הזומביס Odessey and Oracle משנת 1968, שהוקלט באולפני Abbey Road בלונדון, באותו מקום בו נערכו ההקלטות של Eye in the Sky. השיר הוקלט באולפן מס 3 באייבי רוד, ששימש את הזומביס. הפרויקט של אלן פרסונס נהג להקליט דווקא באולפ מס. 2, בו הקליטו הביטלס.
בהופעה של פרסונס בישראל ב-2015, הצטרף אביב גפן לביצוע השיר הזה
בהופעה עם הפילהרמונית הישראלית – יוני 2019
As far as my eyes can see
There are Shadows approaching me
And to those I left behind
I wanted you to Know
You've always shared my deepest thoughts
You follow where I go
And oh when I'm old and wise
Bitter words mean little to me
Autumn Winds will blow right through me
And someday in the mist of time
When they asked me if I knew you
I'd smile and say you were a friend of mine
And the sadness would be Lifted from my eyes
Oh when I'm old and wise
As far as my Eyes can see
There are shadows surrounding me
And to those I leave behind
I want you all to know
You've always Shared my darkest hours
I'll miss you when I go
And oh, when I'm old and wise
Heavy words that tossed and blew me
Like Autumn winds that will blow right through me
And someday in the mist of time
When they ask you if you knew me
Remember that You were a friend of mine
As the final curtain falls before my eyes
Oh when I'm Old and wise
As far as my eyes can see
Writer/s: ALAN PARSONS, ERIC WOOLFSON
