אמריקה A horse with no name

מסע במדבר שמוביל את הבן אדם למחשבות ותחושות – It felt good to be out of the rain/ In the desert you can remember your name – "זה הרגיש טוב להיות מחוץ לגשם/ במדבר אתה יכול לזכור את שמך/ מפני שאין מי שיגרום לך כאב".

להקת הפולק-רוק "אמריקה" הוקמה באנגליה ב-1970 ע"י בניהם של אנשי הצבא האמריקאי ששירתו שם. הזמר הראשי דואי באנל Dewey Bunnell כתב את השיר בהיותו בן 19. רבים פירשוהו כשיר שנוצר בהשפעת סמים (Horse הוא סלנג להרואין), והיו אף תחנות רדיו שסירבו לשדרו. דואי טען בהחלטיות כי הוא נכתב עפ"י מראות שראה בארה"ב. לפי המוסיקה, רבים חשבו כי הוא נכתב ע"י ניל יאנג. מה שבטוח: השיר, שזכה להצלחת ענק בבריטניה ו (מקום ראשון) ובארה"ב (מקום שלישי) החליף את Heart Of Gold של ניל יאנג במקום הראשון. "אמריקה" הייתה לסנסציה ב-1972.

להיטים אחרים של הלהקה: Sister Golden Hair, Ventura Highway, Tin Man

On the first part of the journey/ I was looking at all the life/ There were plants and birds and rocks and things/ There was sand and hills and rings/ The first thing I met was a fly with a buzz/ And the sky with no clouds/ The heat was hot and the ground was dry/ But the air was full of sound

I've been through the desert on a horse with no name/ It felt good to be out of the rain/ In the desert you can remember your name/'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain/ La, la

After two days in the desert sun/ My skin began to turn red/ After three days in the desert fun/ I was looking at a river bed/ And the story it told of a river that flowed/ Made me sad to think it was dead

You see I've been through the desert on a horse with no name/ It felt good to be out of the rain/ In the desert you can remember your name/'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain/ La, la

After nine days I let the horse run free/'Cause the desert had turned to sea/ There were plants and birds and rocks and things/ there was sand and hills and rings/ The ocean is a desert with it's life underground/ And a perfect disguise above/ Under the cities lies a heart made of ground/ But the humans will give no love

You see I've been through the desert on a horse with no name/ It felt good to be out of the rain/ In the desert you can remember your name/'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain/ La, la

אמריקה A horse with no name