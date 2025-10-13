אסף אבידן I Don't Know When I Don't Know How I Don't Know Why

אסף אבידן נע בין תחושות של פחד קיומי, חיפוש אחר משמעות, והתחבטות עם שאלות של מוות, זהות וההוויה האנושית. השיר המורכב נשען על מקצב ואלס – צעדה של שלושה רבעים, שזוהי בחירה מעניינת מאוד, שכן הוולס, לרוב, נחשב לריקוד רומנטי או נוסטלגי, אך כאן הוא מקבל הקשר כמעט דכאוני וטרגי. הקצב הוולסימדגיש את המתח בין הפורמליות וההדר של המוזיקה לבין המילים חסרות השקט והפחד שמובעות בשיר.

התחושה הזאת של חיבור בין נוסטלגיה לפחד קיומי ניכרת גם בקליפ, שמצולם בנוסח שמזכיר את סרטי התקופה עם שימוש בחזות עכשווית של תלבושות ותפאורה. כך נוצר שילוב של ישן וחדש שמתחבר לשאלות על הזמן, החיים והמוות.

לירית השיר מציגה הכרת מוות קרבה כמצב לא נודע ומעורפל: "I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t know why". הצהרה זו מביעה את הפחד המוחלט והמיסטי מהמובן של סוף החיים, שמגיע באופן חסר שליטה. החזרה על המשפט "I’m going to die" מייצרת תחושת דחיפות, אינסופיות, ודאגה מתמדת לגבי הבלתי נמנע.

בנוסף, יש בשיר חקירה של זהות עצמית: "I’m still a body, just a body / And I’m just like everybody" – שורות אלו מצביעות על תחושת זרות ותסכול מחוסר היכולת להרגיש שלם עם עצמו, או להבין את המהות של הווייתו.

במהלך השיר,קייםו קונפליקט פנימי שמתחיל בפחד (מתחילת השיר עם הביטוי על מוות וההצהרה "I’m terrified"), אך מצטבר בהמשך לרגעים של מרד פנימי: "Stop this, I don’t want this, let me / Disrupt all this self-destructiveness".זוהי תחושת המרד של הדובר בתנאים של קיומו, הוא לא רוצה להיכנע למאבק הקיומי הזה, אך לא מצליח לברוח ממנו.

השיר משלב תחושות של בדידות ושחרור יחד עם המחשבה על המוות כמשהו שלא ניתן לשלוט בו או להימנע ממנו, אך יחד עם זאת, גם מציע תחושת הכחשה ואי קבלה של המצב הקיים.

יש בשיר לא מעט אזכורים שמכוונים את הקשב לממדים רוחניים או מטאפיזיים, במיוחד כשהדובר מדבר על עולמות מקבילים או תודעה רוחנית, כמו בקטע:

"I think you need me to sublimate this into something that you can chew" – זהו משפט שמפנה את המאזין לשאול את עצמו האם הוא מוכן לקבל את העומק של החוויה הקיומית, או שהוא מחפש להמעיט בה כדי להפוך אותה ליותר נוחה או ברורה.

יש תחושה שהשיר מדבר על חוויית חיים כאבן ריחיים של סבל, כאב והישרדות – "All of my life I have lived with one rule to help me survive". אבידן נמצא במקום של הישרדות רגשית ורוחנית, ומתוך הסבל הזה הוא מוצא את הדרך להתנגד ולהתמודד. "I will not die while I am still alive", קיימת תחושת כעס פנימי על כך שהוא חי את החיים במצב של הישרדות – מצב שמרגיש לו לא שלם.

בשורות האחרונות, השיר מציב את הדובר במצב של קבלה מסוימת:

"But when we go, when we go, when we finally let it all go / You’ll say goodbye, You’ll all say goodbye I’ll say hello" – יש כאן משהו שמערער את תחושת הסבל, וישנו מקום לפתח הבנה חדשה של המוות, כשלב מסוים שמסתיים, אבל אפשר גם לראות אותו כתחילתה של דרך חדשה, אולי אפילו כמפגש עם משהו אחר מעבר.

אבידן נוגע בנושאים קיומיים עמוקים: הבלתי נמנע של המוות, חיפוש אחר זהות, והכאב המוחלט שבחיים עצמם בשיר שנע במנגינה וקצב נגישים בתזמור ביג באנדי מהוקצע, מטפס בסולם הרגש, משנה מקצב כדי להפוך את השיר לסוג של מיוזיקל בדיבור מהיר ולחוץ.

יצירה פוסט-מודרנית, שחוקרת את מהות הקיום והמוות באמצעות עיבוד מוזיקלי עשיר שמתעצם בסגנונו הדרמטי של אבידן כדי לעורר תחושות של כאב, פחד ושחרור. אבידן העניק לו קליפ קולנועי מלהיב.

אסף אבידן פייסבוק

אסף אבידן I Don't Know When I Don't Know How I Don't Know Why כתיבה: אסף אבידן ועומר אלוני במאי: עומר אלונ

I’m going to die, I’m going to die I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t know why Now I ain’t going to lie, I ain’t gonna lie I’m terrified, as any other guy Oh my, oh my, I love the earth I love the sea, God, I love the sky But when I die, don’t you dare cry No, don’t you dare cry, I’ll tell you why

All of my life I have lived with one rule to help me survive All of my life I have lived with one rule to help me survive I will not die I will not die while I am still alive

I don’t decide but I will not hide we all must abide, Yes, we all must abide I’ll tell you why I don’t take your side Sides are all narrow, the ocean is wide

I think you need me to sublimate this into something that you can chew Anything more like you normal ain't what I do I've been too close to the darkness too long to not see the truth

See I've been rejected from normal trajectory Since I’ve been objected to so many pain So many pain, so many pain Only a song can try to explain

But when we go, when we go, when we finally let it all go But when we go, when we go, when we finally let it all go You’ll say goodbye, You’ll all say goodbye I’ll say hello

Hop, and I go and you won’t see more of me Falling through the floor and the flow’s got hold on me Flowing in the flow and flow is God in me Eeny, Miny, Moe, mining more means more of me Many mining more and I core just more of me Any miner knows that the call is calling me Any mining more and there won’t be any me

Stop this, I don’t want this, let me Disrupt all this self-destructiveness, I Digress but there’s dire stress in me If I die graceful then there’s something wrong with me

I congress all myself to myself And I protest all this slow press, and I shelf All this nonsense about being ok with this So chivalrous, I'm not ok with this I’m gonna cave from this I ain’t going to stand on my grave And just reach out my hand to the great abyss Let me tell you this

I’m still a body, just a body And I’m just like everybody I’m a flesh and bone embodied Sense of self that needs to badly Recognize itself through oddly Patterned shapes that go around it But there is never anybody It's just me, there is nobody And I’m blind, but I still find it All these shapes that help define me Through the fog, they help Outline me As I scream with all my finite Gasps of air into a universe that don't care It's just echo of my own sowing And I can’t go or just let go of it

My imminent death is a weight on my chest, yo, My breath is congesting with all of this self flow I can’t breathe but I'm still spitting And I don’t believe but I’m still spitting And I can’t leave so I’m still spitting And I can’t breathe but I'm still spitting I’m going to die, I’m going to die I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t know why

נדב אבידן פייסבוק