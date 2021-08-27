ליבנו לבחור. הוא חלם על הרגע הזה. הוא והיא על הספה. הדלת נעולה, וטראח. הטלפון צלצל. קול זר על הקו. טעות במספר. אבל הכל נהרס. והוא עדין מטורף על סוזנה. השיר משנת 1983 היה אחד הלהיטים המושמעים ברדיו המקומי. קלילות נסבלת. סיפור מבאס שהוליד חיוך נעים וצלילים שהפכו המנון בכל מחנה צבאי. מקומות ראשון בהולנד ו-12 בבריטניה.

Art Company היתה להקה הולנדית מטיבורג. זמרה הראשי נקרא הול הייבנס Nol Havens. הלהקה התמחתה בשירים מסורתיים בעלי אופי עממי. מ-1996 היא הופיעה בהפקות תיאטרליות, אבל סוזנה תישאר להייט היורופופ הנצחי שלה. עדיין מטורפים עליו.

We sit together on the sofa/ With the music way down low/ I waited so long for this moment/ It's hard to think it's really so/ The door is locked there's no one home/ They've all gone out we're all alone/ Susanna, Susanna/ Susanna I'm crazy loving you

I put my arm around her shoulder/ Run my fingers through her hair/ It's a dream I can't believe it/ It took so long it's only fair/ And then the phone begins to ring/ And a strangers voice on the other end of the line/ Says oh, wrong number, sorry to waste your time/ And i think to myself, why now, why me, why.

Susanna, Susanna/ Susanna, I'm crazy loving you/ Susanna, Susanna/ Susanna, I'm crazy loving you

Again I sit myself beside her/ Try to take her hand in mine/ The moment's gone, the feeling's over/ She looks around to find the time/ Then she says could we just sit and chat/ And I think well that's that

Susanna, Susannna,/ Susanna, I'm crazy loving you

Still we sit here on the sofa/ With the stereo on ten/ The magic's gone, it's a disaster/ There's no point to start again/ She says I think I'd better go/ She says goodbye and I say No!

Susanna, Susanna/ Susanna, I'm crazy loving you/ Susanna, Susanna/ Susanna, I'm crazy loving you/ I'm so crazy loving you

ארט קומפני סוזנה