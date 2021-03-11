אריק קלפטון כתב את שיר האהבה ה"בלוזי" הזה ב-1976, בעודו ממתין לחברתו-אשתו לעתיד פטי בויד, לסיים להתלבש, לפני שיצאו לערב הצדעה לבאדי הולי, שפול מקרטני ערך. פטי סיפרה בראיון, כי באותו ערב הייתה בפאניקה – עם השיער והבגדים. כשירדה מטה, חשבה כי קלפטון יתעצבן, אבל במקום זאת הוא אמר לה: "תקשיבי לזה". התברר כי בזמן שהיא התלבשה, הוא כתב את השיר.

פטי הייתה אשתו של ג'ורג' הריסון, כאשר קלפטון הביע אהבתו אליה בשיר Layla. הריסון וקלפטון נשארו ידידים טובים. הריסון אף ניגן בחתונתם ב-1979. יום אחרי שהתחתנו, הזמין אותה אריק לבמה בהופעתו בטוסון אריזונה, ושר לה את השיר. ב-1988 אריק ופטי התגרשו. האהבה מתה, השיר חי קיים ונושם גם לאהבות (ולחתונות) של הדורות הבאים.

אריק קלפטון Wonderful Tonight

It's late in the evening; she's wondering what clothes to wear.

She'll put on her make-up and brushes her long blonde hair.

And then she asks me, "Do I look all right?"

And I say, "Yes, you look wonderful tonight."

We go to a party and everyone turns to see

This beautiful lady that's walking around with me.

And then she asks me, "Do you feel all right?"

And I say, "Yes, I feel wonderful tonight."

I feel wonderful because I see

The love light in your eyes.

And the wonder of it all

Is that you just don't realize how much I love you.

It's time to go home now and I've got an aching head,

So I give her the car keys and she helps me to bed.

And then I tell her, as I turn out the light,

I say, "My darling, you were wonderful tonight.

Oh my darling, you were wonderful tonight."

