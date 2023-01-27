ארלו פארקס Weightless

.Weightless יוצא לקראת אלבומה השני (במאי 3) שייקרא My Soft Machine. שם מלא: Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinhoao (נולדה ב-9 באוגוסט 2000), הזמרת וכותבת שירים בריטית. אלבום האולפן הראשון שלה, Collapsed in Sunbeams, שוחרר ב-2021 וזכה לשבחי המבקרים והגיע בשיאו למקום השלישי במצעד האלבומים הבריטי. הוא זיכה אותה במועמדויות לאלבום השנה, לאמן החדש הטוב ביותר ולאמנית הסולו הבריטית הטובה ביותר בטקס פרסי הבריטים לשנת 2021. הוא זכה בפרס יונדאי מרקורי לשנת 2021 לאלבום הטוב ביותר.

"חסר משקל" הוא ביטוי לחוויה הכואבת של דאגה עמוקה למישהו שרק נותן לך פירורי לחם זעירים של חיבה. זה שיר עצוב על מערכת יחסים. המילים רומזות שארלו פארקס יודעת שבן זוגה לא ישתנה. ככל שהקשר מתפתח, תחושת הריחוק גוברת, ועמוק בפנים מורגשת תלות חסרת אונים עם בן זוג שאינו מתאים לה. מוזיקלית השיר הזה מרתק. ככל שהקשבתי לה יותר, מצאתי יותר רבדים דווקא בפשטותו. בפזמון היפהפה, בשזירת ראפ. בהרמוניות. בהבעה ובטון האותנטיים. השימוש בסינטיסייזר משדרג באופן משמעותי. כל החלקים מתחברים לשיר רב משקל. מהסוג שמבקש להאזין לו שוב ושוב.

עבור מוזיקאית צעירה, ארלו פארקס שכבר עשתה כברת דרך בקריירה שלה, והשיר הזה יסייע לה להרחיב אותה בסיס מעריצים בארץ הולדתה. שווה היכרות – אפילו מאוחרת.

Cardamom and jade as your eyes screamed/ On the night you showed your volcanic side

And I'm afraid to need validation/ Waiting for the day when you finally tried

The sandflies and the champagne/ You're closed off, I'm so drained

But a sparkle in the rare case/ That you tell me I'm your sunray

I'm starved of your affection/ You're crushed under the pressure

But you won't change/ No, you won't change

I don't wanna wait for you/ I don't wanna wait for you/ I don't wanna wait for you

But I need you so I won't go/ I don't wanna wait for you

Don't wanna wait for you/ Don't wanna wait for you/ I don't wanna wait for you

But I need you so I won't go

you could be/ Re-reading our texts from the strawberry days

Just give me a sign if you want me/ Just give me a sign if you wanna stay

There's blue glass in the soft rain/ You're passive, I'm in pain

But a sparkle in the rare case/ That you tell me I'm your sunray

I'm starved of your affection/ You're crushed under the pressure

But you won't change/ No, you won't change

I don't wanna wait for you/ Don't wanna wait for you/ Don't wanna wait for you

But I need you so I won't go/ I don't wanna wait for you/ Don't wanna wait for you

I don't wanna wait for you/ But I need you so I won't go

And I usually know my strength/ But here I am at ninety degrees bent

A metallic taste at the back of my throat/ Watch your deltoid flex as you cough on the phone

And I've lost my grit and I'm in my head/ You're so withdrawn and I'm standing there

Keeping wool over my eyes/ Keeping wool over my eyes

I don't wanna wait for you/ Don't wanna wait for you

But I need you so I won't go