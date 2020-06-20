הבנאדם קרוע מבפנים, מנסה לברר עם העלמה שעזבה דברים ("כמה סודות את יכולה לשמור?"). לא בטוח אם המחשבות שלו הן גם המחשבות שלה, אם ליבה עדיין פתוח. הוא רוצה לחזור אפילו בזחילה.

ארקטיק מאנקיז ילידת שפילד איז קולינג. להקה בריטית, שהוציאה אלבום ראשון, נחשב מאוד ב-2006, מציעה שיר אהבה ציני של תשוקה וחרדה/ מי שמכיר את אלבומיהם הקודמים יחוש אלמנט מסוים של התרככות. אלקס טרנר, הזמר, הוא גם מי שכתב ונושא את המונולוג הזה, כשברקע קולות פלצט וצליל בס אפקטיבי. השיר כתוב לפי מודל ברור של בית ופזמון בהפקת ניאו פסיכודלית של ג'וש הום מקווינס אופ דה סטון אייג', קרץ חזק למצעדי ההורדות בקריצה גדולה, מסוג השירים שהקהל שר/מזמזם / חוגג בהופעות.

(Album: AM (2013

Have you got colour in your cheeks/ Do you ever get the feeling that you can’t shift the tide?/ That sticks around like something’s in your teeth/ And some aces up your sleeve/ I had no idea that you’re in deep/ I dreamt about you nearly every night this week/ How many secrets can you keep/ Cause there’s this tune I found that makes me think of you somehow?/ When I play it on repeat/ Until I fall asleep/ Spilling drinks on my settee

Do I wanna Know/ If this feeling floats both ways/ I had to see you go/ Cause I’ve been hoping that you’d stay/ And now that we both know/ That the nights were mainly made the same/ And things that you can’t say some other day

Crawlin’ back to you/ Never thought I’d call you when in, I've had a few/ As I always do/ Waking up to/ Was it me and yours to fall first from loving you/ And I tell it true/ Crawling back to you

So have you got the goods/ Been wondering if you’re heart’s still open/ And if so I wanna know what time it shuts/ Simmer down, pucker up/ And I’m sorry to interrupt/ It’s just I’m constantly on the cusp/ Of trying to kiss you/ I don’t know if you feel the same as I do/ We could be together if you wanted to

With this feeling first on the plate/ Cause I’ve been hoping that you’d state/ That the nights were never engraved/ For saying things that you can’t say some other day

Crawlin’ back to you/ And I thought I’d crawl in here, give it a few/ As I always do/ Waking up to/ Was it me and yours to fall first from loving you?/ And I tell it true/ Crawling back to you

Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin