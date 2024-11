בוב דילן With God on Our Side

Oh, my name, it ain't nothin', my age, it means less

The country I come from is called the Midwest

I's taught and brought up there, the laws to abide

And that the land that I live in has God on its side

Oh, the history books tell it, they tell it so well

The cavalries charged, the Indians fell

The cavalries charged, the Indians died

Oh, the country was young with God on its side

The Spanish-American War had its day

And the Civil War too was soon laid away

And the names of the heroes I was made to memorize

With guns in their hands and God on their side

The First World War, boys, it came and it went

The reason for fightin' I never did get

But I learned to accept it, accept it with pride

For you don't count the dead when God's on your side

The Second World War came to an end

We forgave the Germans, and then we were friends

Though they murdered six million, in the ovens they fried

The Germans now too have God on their side

I learned to hate the Russians all through my whole life

If another war comes, it's them we must fight

To hate them and fear them, to run and to hide

And accept it all bravely with God on my side

But now we've got weapons of chemical dust

If fire them we're forced to, then fire them we must

One push of the button and they shot the world wide

And you never ask questions when God's on your side

Through many dark hour I been thinkin' about this

That Jesus Christ was betrayed by a kiss

But I can't think for you, you'll have to decide

Whether Judas Iscariot had God on his side