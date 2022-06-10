בוב מארלי אריק קלפטון I Shot the Sheriff

השיר יצא לראשונה בשנת 1973 באלבום Burnin של בוב מארלי ו – The Wailers. השיר הזה מספר את סיפורו של אדם שיורה בשריף שמטריד אותו, אך הואשם בטעות בהריגת הסגן. מארלי הסביר את כוונתו כך: "רציתי לומר 'יריתי במשטרה' אבל ידעתי שזה היה ייגרום מהומה. אז אמרתי 'יריתי בשריף' במקום זאת… אבל זה על בסיס אותו רעיון: עשיית צדק."

בשנת 2012, בסרט דוקומנטרי על מארלי, חברתו לשעבר, אסתר אנדרסון, טענה כי משמעות המילים, "השריף ג'ון בראון תמיד שנא אותי / על מה, שאני לא יודע / בכל פעם שאני שותל זרע / הוא אמר, 'הרוג אותו לפני שהוא יגדל'", שמארלי מתנגד מאוד לשימוש שלה בגלולות למניעת הריון; מארלי כביכול החליף את המילה "דוקטור" בשריף.

מכל מקום שמו של השריף בשיר הוא ג'ון בראון. מארלי כתב מאוחר יותר שיר בשם "מר בראון", שכנראה היה על אותה דמות. השיר הזה הוא בהחלט על פרופיל גזעני קודם כל. הם לא מאמינים ליורה שזו הייתה הגנה עצמית, למרות שהם ידעו היטב שכן. "בכל פעם שאני שותל זרע הוא אומרים לו להרוג אותו לפני שהוא יגדל"

"יריתי בשריף אבל לא בסגן", אומר שהכוח העליון הוא מושחת, שלא כמו הסגן החלש והצעיר.

אריק קלפטון הקליט קבר לשיר ב-1974. הגרסה שלו הגיעה למקום הראשון בארה"ב, למעשה מקום ראשון יחיד שלו בכל הקריירה. . ההקלטה של קלפטון נתנה למארלי דחיפה גדולה, שכן היא חשפה אותו לקהל רוק.

Bob Marley & The Wailers – I Shot The Sheriff (Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London / 1977)

Eric Clapton – I Shot The Sheriff

(I shot the sheriff

!But I didn't shoot no deputy, oh no! Oh

I shot the sheriff

But I didn't shoot no deputy, ooh, ooh, oo-ooh.

Yeah! All around in my home town

They're tryin' to track me down

They say they want to bring me in guilty

For the killing of a deputy/ For the life of a deputy

But I say

Oh, now, now. Oh/ (I shot the sheriff) the sheriff

(But I swear it was in self defense)

Oh, no! (Oh, oh, oh) Yeah!

I say: I shot the sheriff oh, Lord!

(And they say it is a capital offense.

Yeah! (oh, oh, oh) Yeah!

Sheriff John Brown always hated me/ For what, I don't know

Every time I plant a seed,/ He said kill it before it grow,

He said kill them before they grow/ And so

Read it in the news/ !(I shot the sheriff.) Oh, Lord

(But I swear it was in self-defense)

Where was the deputy? (oh)

I say, I shot the sheriff

! But I swear it was in self defense. (oh) Yeah

Freedom came my way one day

!And I started out of town, yeah

All of a sudden I saw sheriff John Brown/ Aiming to shoot me down

So I shot, I shot, I shot him down and I say

If I am guilty I will pay

(I shot the sheriff)

But I say (But I didn't shoot no deputy)

I didn't shoot no deputy (oh, no-oh), oh no

(I shot the sheriff) I did!

But I didn't shoot no deputy. Oh! (oh)

Reflexes had got the better of me

And what is to be must be,

Every day the bucket a-go a well,

One day the bottom a-go drop out,

One day the bottom a-go drop out.

I say

I, I, I, I, shot the sheriff.

Lord, I didn't shot the deputy. No!

I, I (shot the sheriff)

But I didn't shoot no deputy, yeah! So, yeah!

Writer/s: Bob Marley