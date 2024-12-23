בון ג'ובי Livin' On A Prayer

לחיות על אהבה, לחיות על תפילה. בון ג'ובי, מהלהקות העשירות בעולם, הקדישה את אחד מלהיטיה הגדולים לקשיי יום. טומי עובד קשה במספנה, ג'ינה במסעדה, מביאה הביתה את שכרה – בשביל האהבה. היא בעד הסתפקות במה שיש, כי זה מה שיש. יש לנו זה את זו, וזה הרבה. בשביל האהבה כדאי להמשיך. בינתיים חיים על תפילה. השיר מתייחס לחיי הצעירים בניו ג'רזי.

זהו אחד השירים היחידים של בון ג'ובי, בו השתמשו בדמויות של ממש. הדמויות (טומי, ג'ינה) מתבססות על סיפור אמתי שחווה אחד מכותבי השיר, דזמונד צ'יילד, ששימש בזמנו נהג מונית ואילו חברתו היתה מלצרית במסעדה.

ג'ון בון ג'ובי נטה תחילה לא להכניס את השיר לאלבום Slippery When Wet. הוא חשב שהשיר אינו מספיק טוב, אבל אחרי שפגש בקבוצת מעריצים, הוא שינה את דעתו.

הגיטריסט ריצ'י סמבורה השתמש במכשיר אלקטרוני הנקרא talkbox בהקלטת השיר, המאפשר צליל מעוות (Distorted).

מקום 1 – ארה"ב

מקום 4 – בריטנניה

Once upon a time

Not so long ago

Tommy used to work on the docks

Union's been on strike

He's down on his luck, it's tough, so tough

Gina works the diner all day

Working for her man, she brings home her pay

For love, for love

She says we've got to hold on to what we've got

'Cause it doesn't make a difference

If we make it or not

We've got each other and that's a lot

For love, we'll give it a shot

Whooah, we're half way there

Livin' on a prayer

Take my hand and we'll make it, I swear

Livin' on a prayer

Tommy's got his six string in hock

Now he's holding in what he used

To make it talk, o tough, it's tough

Gina dreams of running away

When she cries in the night

Tommy whispers baby it's okay, someday

We've got to hold on to what we've got

'Cause it doesn't make a difference

If we make it or not

We've got each other and that's a lot

For love, we'll give it a shot

Whooah, we're half way there

Livin' on a prayer

Take my hand and we'll make it, I swear

Livin' on a prayer

We've got to hold on ready or not

You live for the fight when it's all that you've got

Whooah, we're half way there

Livin' on a prayer

Take my hand and we'll make it, I swear

Livin' on a prayer

Writer/s: SAMBORA, RICHARD / CHILD, DESMOND / BON JOVI, JON

