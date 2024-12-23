בון ג'ובי Livin' On A Prayer

לחיות על אהבה, לחיות על תפילה. בון ג'ובי, מהלהקות העשירות בעולם, הקדישה את אחד מלהיטיה הגדולים לקשיי יום. טומי עובד קשה במספנה, ג'ינה במסעדה, מביאה הביתה את שכרה – בשביל האהבה. היא בעד הסתפקות במה שיש, כי זה מה שיש. יש לנו זה את זו, וזה הרבה. בשביל האהבה כדאי להמשיך. בינתיים חיים על תפילה. השיר מתייחס לחיי הצעירים בניו ג'רזי.
זהו אחד השירים היחידים של בון ג'ובי, בו השתמשו בדמויות של ממש. הדמויות (טומי, ג'ינה) מתבססות על סיפור אמתי שחווה אחד מכותבי השיר, דזמונד צ'יילד, ששימש בזמנו נהג מונית ואילו חברתו היתה מלצרית במסעדה.
ג'ון בון ג'ובי נטה תחילה לא להכניס את השיר לאלבום Slippery When Wet. הוא חשב שהשיר אינו מספיק טוב, אבל אחרי שפגש בקבוצת מעריצים, הוא שינה את דעתו.
הגיטריסט ריצ'י סמבורה השתמש במכשיר אלקטרוני הנקרא talkbox בהקלטת השיר, המאפשר צליל מעוות (Distorted).
מקום 1 – ארה"ב
מקום 4 – בריטנניה
Once upon a time
Not so long ago
Tommy used to work on the docks
Union's been on strike
He's down on his luck, it's tough, so tough
Gina works the diner all day
Working for her man, she brings home her pay
For love, for love
She says we've got to hold on to what we've got
'Cause it doesn't make a difference
If we make it or not
We've got each other and that's a lot
For love, we'll give it a shot
Whooah, we're half way there
Livin' on a prayer
Take my hand and we'll make it, I swear
Livin' on a prayer
Tommy's got his six string in hock
Now he's holding in what he used
To make it talk, o tough, it's tough
Gina dreams of running away
When she cries in the night
Tommy whispers baby it's okay, someday
We've got to hold on to what we've got
'Cause it doesn't make a difference
If we make it or not
We've got each other and that's a lot
For love, we'll give it a shot
Whooah, we're half way there
Livin' on a prayer
Take my hand and we'll make it, I swear
Livin' on a prayer
We've got to hold on ready or not
You live for the fight when it's all that you've got
Whooah, we're half way there
Livin' on a prayer
Take my hand and we'll make it, I swear
Livin' on a prayer
Writer/s: SAMBORA, RICHARD / CHILD, DESMOND / BON JOVI, JON
בון ג'ובי Livin' On A Prayer