ביונסה ומדונה משתפות פעולה ב Break My Soul

קווין בי ומלכת הפופ מדונה חברו לרמיקס חדש (ה-"The Queens Remix") של "Break My Soul" הכולל מחווה לרשימה ארוכה של נשים שחורות פורסמות משפיעות. השיר משלב את הסינגל המוביל מהאלבום Renaissance של ביונסה והלהיט "Vogue" של מדונה משנת 1990 כדי ליצור את הדאנס האולטימטיבי. למרבה ההפתעה, זו הפעם הראשונה שמדונה וביונסה שרות ביחד. השתיים מעריצות זו את זו במשך זמן רב.
ביונסה הוציאה את "Break My Soul" ביוני כסינגל מוביל מתוך אלבום האולפן השביעי החדש שלה Renaissance, היא גם שיתפה א-קפלה וגרסאות אינסטרומנטליות של הרצועה בחודש שעבר.
ביונסה ומדונה Break My Soul The Queens Remix
[Intro: Beyoncé, Madonna & Big Freedia]
Oh! la, La
Oh! la, La, La, La
La-La-La-La, La-La-La-La
La-La-La-La, La-La-La-La
La-La-La-La, La-La-La-La, La
Oh! la, La
La-La-La-La, La-La-La-La
La-La-La-La, La-La-La-La
La-La-La-La, La-La-La-La, La
(Oh! la, La, La, La)
I, Mother of my house
Vow, To keep my f-Ing mouth to myself
(La-La-La-La, La-La-La-La, La-La-La-La)
You make me smile, I vow to love thy hater
I believe in you, You can do it
Release ya anger, Release ya mind
Release ya job, Release the time
Release ya trade, Release the stress
Release the love, Forget the rest
You can do it
Release, Repressed, Suppressed, Regressed
Redirect all that anger (To me)
And give it to me (To me)
Give it to me (To me), Give it to me
Everybody
(Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka)
Everybody
(Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka)
Everybody
(Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka)
I'm built for this, I can take it (Everybody)
I can take it, You can do it
[Verse 1: Beyoncé & Madonna]
Now, I just fell in love
And i just quit my job (Move to the music)
I'm gonna find new drive
Damn, They work me so damn hard
Work by nine
Then off past five
And they work my nerves
That's why i cannot sleep at night
(You know you can do it)
[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]
I'm looking for motivation (You motivate me)
I'm looking for a new foundation, Yeah! (Thank you)
And i'm on that new vibration
(Just keep speaking my name)
I'm building my own foundation, Yeah!
Hold up, Oh! baby, Baby (Hold up)
[Chorus: Beyoncé & Madonna]
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
(Go with the flow)
You won't break my soul
(You know you can do it)
I'm telling everybody, Na, Na
Everybody
Everybody
Everybody
I'm built for this
[Post-Chorus: Big Freedia]
I'm about to explode, Take off this load
Bend it, Bust it open, Won't ya make it go
I'm about to explode, Take off this load
Bend it, Bust it open, Won't ya make it go
Bend it, Bust it open, Bend it
Bust it open, Bend it, Bend it
Bend it, Bust it open, Bend it
Bust it open, Bend it, Bend it
Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka
Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka
[Verse 2: Beyoncé]
I'ma let down my hair 'Cause i lost my mind
Bey is back and i'm sleeping real good at night
The queens in the front and the doms in the back
Ain't taking no flicks but the whole clique snapped
There's a whole lot of people in the house
Trying to smoke with the yak in your mouth
And we back outside
You said you outside, But you ain't that outside
Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside
In case you forgot how we act outside
[Verse 3: Beyoncé & Madonna]
(Strike a pose)
Love thy hater, Woah! (Vogue)
Queen mother madonna, I love ya
(Strike a pose, Vogue)
(You know you can do it)
Rosetta tharpe, Santigold (Vogue)
Bessie smith, Nina simone (Vogue)
Betty davis, Solange knowles
Badu, Lizzo, Kelly rowl'
(You know you can do it)
Lauryn hill, Roberta flack
Toni, Janet, Tierra whack
(Let your body move to the music)
Missy, Diana, Grace jones
Aretha, Anita, Grace jones (Hey! hey! hey!)
Helen folasade adu, Jilly from philly
I love you, Boo (Come on, Vogue)
Don't just stand there, Get in to it
(Let your body go with the flow)
Strike a pose, There's nothing to it
(You know you can do it)
Vogue (Do it, Do it, Do it)
Aah! (Aah! Aah! Aah! la-La-La, La-La-La-La-La-La)
Mother of the house, Aah! (Aah! Aah! Aah! la-La-La)
Michelle, Chlöe, Halle, Aaliyah
(La-La-La-La-La-La, Mother of the house)
Alicia, Whitney, Riri, Nicki
(Aah! Aah! Aah! la-La-La, La-La-La-La-La-La
House xtravaganza)
House of revlon, House of labeija
(La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La)
House of amazon, The house of aviance
(La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La)
The house of balmain (Go with the flow)
The house of ninja
(La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La
You know you can do it)
The house of lanvin, House of telfar
House of ladosha, House of mugler
(Go with the flow, You)
The house of balenciaga
The house of mizrahi-I-I-I-I
(Go with the flow)
Hehehehe (You know you can do it)
Yeah! Yeah! (La-La-La-La-La)
(La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La
Oh! Oh! Oh! Yeah! you know you can do it)
[Bridge: Beyoncé & Madonna]
Vogue
We go around in circles
Vogue
We go around in circles
Vogue
We go up and down
Vogue
Up and down searching for love
(Love, Love, Love, Love, Vogue)
[Chorus: Madonna & Beyoncé]
(Vogue) you won't break my soul
You won't break my soul (Move to the music)
I'm telling everybody (Vogue)
Everybody
Everybody (Vogue)
Everybody (Go with the flow)
Yeah! Yeah! (Oh! you got to)
Yeah! Yeah! (Let your body move to the music)
[Post-Chorus: Beyoncé & Madonna]
Got motivation (Oh! you got to)
I done found me a new foundation, Yeah!
(Let your body go with the flow)
I'm taking my new salvation (Oh! you got to)
And i'ma build my own foundation, Yeah!
(Vogue, You, You, Can do it)
