ביל וויתרס, מזמרי הנשמה הבולטים בשנות השבעים, הקליט את השיר הראשון שלו רק בגיל 32. הוא היה בצי האמריקני במשך תשע שנים, ואז עבד במפעל לייצור חלקים למטוסים. וית'רס: "הגעתי מסביבה כפרית במערב וירג'יניה, כלומר ממקום שאנשים היו קצת יותר קשובים זה לזה מאשר בניו -יורק, פחות חוששים, זו מן הסתם הסיבה לשיר הזה. אני חושב שהנסיבות מכתיבות את מה שאנשים חושבים"

השיר הוא מהאלבום השני של וית'רס. "יכולתי להרשות לעצמי לקנות לעצמי פסנתר חשמלי קטן של וורליצר. במהלך הנגינה חלף בראשי הביטוי Lean On Me, שאלתי את עצמי 'איך אני מגיע לזה להצהרה כזו? מה הייתי אומר שיגרום לי להגיד את זה? אתה נמצא בינך לבין הרגשות האמיתיים שלך, אתה והמוסר שלך ואת מה שאתה באמת אוהב. אתה בטח חושב יותר על זה אחרי שכתבת".

ווית'רס בלט בזכות קולות הבריטון המיוחד שלו ועיבודי הנשמה לשיריו, הוא כתב כמה משירי שנות השבעים הזכורים לטוב כמו Just The Two Of Us כמו גם הלהיטים Lovely Day ו- Use Me.

למרות שהפסיק להקליט בשנת 1985, השירים שלו המשיכו להשפיע על על עולם ה – R&B וההיפ הופ. שירו Grandma's Hands סומפל ב- No Diggity של Blackstreet, ואמינם פירש מחדש את Just The Two Of Us על להיטו "בוני וקלייד" משנת 1997.

Lean On Me נקשר לאחרונה למגיפה של נגיף הקורונה, כאשר רבים הוציאו גרסאות משלהם לתמיכה בעובדי הבריאות. הוא נפטר באפריל 2020 בגיל 81.

מקום 1 בארה"ב מקום 18 בבריטניה ב-1972



וידיאו: ביל ווית'רס, סטיבי וונדר, ג'ון לג'נד שרים Lean On Me בטקס הכנסת ווית'רס להיכל התהילה של הרוקנ'רול ב-2015

Sometimes in our lives we all have pain/ We all have sorrow

But if we are wise/ We know that there's always tomorrow

Lean on me, when you're not strong/ And I'll be your friend

I'll help you carry on/ For it won't be long/ 'Til I'm gonna need

Somebody to lean on

Please swallow your pride/ If I have things you need to borrow

For no one can fill those of your needs/ That you won't let show

You just call on me brother, when you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on/ I just might have a problem that you'll understand

We all need somebody to lean on

Lean on me, when you're not strong/ And I'll be your friend

I'll help you carry on/ For it won't be long/ 'Til I'm gonna need

Somebody to lean on

You just call on me brother, when you need a hand/ We all need somebody to lean on

I just might have a problem that you'll understand/ We all need somebody to lean on

If there is a load you have to bear/ That you can't carry/ I'm right up the road

I'll share your load

(If you just call me (call me

(f you need a friend (call me) call me uh huh(call me) if you need a friend (call me)

(If you ever need a friend (call me)

(Call me (call me) call me (call me) call me

(Call me) call me (call me) if you need a friend

(Call me) call me (call me) call me (call me) call me (call me) call me (call me

Writer/s: Bill Withers

Bill Withers - Lean On Me

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: