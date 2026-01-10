ברונו מארס חוזר עם סינגל רטרו חדש I Just Might

ברונו מארס יצא עם סינגל חדש 'I Just Might' השיר הוא הצצה ראשונה לאלבום הסולו הרביעי של הזמר-יוצר והמפיק האמריקאי, 'The Romantic', שייצא ב- 27 בפברואר.
"נכנסת פנימה עם וייב שמעולם לא חוויתי/ כן, כן, הו/ ילדה, אם את מדברת כמו שאת הולכת, בואי לדבר איתי", שר מארס בשיר הרטרו הפאנקי. "אבל תביטי לכאן/ זה ישבור לי את הלב, ישבור לי את הלב, ישבור לי את הלב אם אגלה שאת לא יכולה לזוז/ כדאי שתראי לי עכשיו, תראי לי עכשיו, תראי לי עכשיו/ כי כשאני מוריד אותך לרצפה, הו, את חייבת לרדת/ את יודעת מה לעשות/ היי מר די ג'יי/ תנגני שיר לגברת היפה הזאת."
"'I Just Might' מלווה בקליפ בהשראת שנות ה-70, שבו חמש גרסאות של מארס מרכיבות להקה חיה, על רקע טלוויזיה בסגנון ישן.
על שובו, אמר מארס: "זה זמן מסיבה! אדון ההילה, שהכריז על עצמו כ"אאורה לורד", חזר."
את השיר 'I Just Might' הפיקו במשותף מארס וד'מייל – האחרון עבד על אלבומו משנת 2021 עם אנדרסון פאק בתור סילק סוניק, 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'.
מאז יציאת הפרויקט המשותף, מארס חבר לליידי גאגא בבלדה המצליחה 'Die With A Smile', עבדה עם Rosé מלהקת BLACKPINK על השיר המשותף הענק 'APT', והופיעה בסינגל 'Fat Juicy & Wet' של Sexyy Red.
'The Romantic' משמש כאלבום ההמשך המיוחל לאלבום הסולו עטור הפרסים הרבים של מארס, '24K Magic', שיצא בשנת 2016.
You stepped inside with a vibe I ain't never seen
Yes, you did, ooh
So, girl, if you talk like you walk, come and talk to me
But look here
It would break my heart, break my heart, break my heart
If I find out you can't move
You better show me now, show me now, show me now
'Cause when I take you to the floor, ooh, you gotta get down
You know what to do
Hey, Mr. DJ (Oh, oh, oh)
Play a song for this pretty little lady (Oh, oh, oh)
'Cause if she dance as good as she look right now (Oh, oh, oh)
I just might, I just might make her my baby
I just might make her my baby, hey
I just might, oh, I just might
But first, may I just say that your face got me so intrigued?
I'm so intrigued
But what good is beauty if your booty can't find the beat?
I don't wanna know, girl
So please don't do that to me
'Cause it would break my heart, break my heart, break my heart
If I find out you can't move
You better show me now, show me now, show me now
'Cause when I take you to the floor, ooh, you gotta get down
You know what to do
Play a song for this pretty little lady (Oh, oh, oh)
'Cause if she dance as good as she look right now (Oh, oh, oh)
I just might, I just might make her my baby
I just might make her my baby, heyThis the part where you break it all the way down, down, down, down
This the part where I turn you all the way around, ’round, ’round, ’round
Put some spirit in it, put your heart into it
That's all I need
And if I like what I see, you're coming home with meHey, Mr. DJ (Oh, oh, oh)
Play a song for this pretty little lady (Oh, oh, oh)
'Cause if she dance as good as she look right now (Oh, oh, oh)
I just might, I just might make her my baby
I just might make her my baby
Hey, Mr. DJ (Oh, oh, oh)
Play a song for this pretty little lady (Oh, oh, oh)
'Cause if she dance as good as she look right now (Oh, oh, oh)
I just might, I just might make her my baby
I just might make her my baby, hey
I just might, oh, I just might