ברונו מארס חוזר עם סינגל רטרו חדש I Just Might

ברונו מארס יצא עם סינגל חדש 'I Just Might' השיר הוא הצצה ראשונה לאלבום הסולו הרביעי של הזמר-יוצר והמפיק האמריקאי, 'The Romantic', שייצא ב- 27 בפברואר.

"נכנסת פנימה עם וייב שמעולם לא חוויתי/ כן, כן, הו/ ילדה, אם את מדברת כמו שאת הולכת, בואי לדבר איתי", שר מארס בשיר הרטרו הפאנקי. "אבל תביטי לכאן/ זה ישבור לי את הלב, ישבור לי את הלב, ישבור לי את הלב אם אגלה שאת לא יכולה לזוז/ כדאי שתראי לי עכשיו, תראי לי עכשיו, תראי לי עכשיו/ כי כשאני מוריד אותך לרצפה, הו, את חייבת לרדת/ את יודעת מה לעשות/ היי מר די ג'יי/ תנגני שיר לגברת היפה הזאת."

"'I Just Might' מלווה בקליפ בהשראת שנות ה-70, שבו חמש גרסאות של מארס מרכיבות להקה חיה, על רקע טלוויזיה בסגנון ישן.

על שובו, אמר מארס: "זה זמן מסיבה! אדון ההילה, שהכריז על עצמו כ"אאורה לורד", חזר."

את השיר 'I Just Might' הפיקו במשותף מארס וד'מייל – האחרון עבד על אלבומו משנת 2021 עם אנדרסון פאק בתור סילק סוניק, 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'.

מאז יציאת הפרויקט המשותף, מארס חבר לליידי גאגא בבלדה המצליחה 'Die With A Smile', עבדה עם Rosé מלהקת BLACKPINK על השיר המשותף הענק 'APT', והופיעה בסינגל 'Fat Juicy & Wet' של Sexyy Red.

'The Romantic' משמש כאלבום ההמשך המיוחל לאלבום הסולו עטור הפרסים הרבים של מארס, '24K Magic', שיצא בשנת 2016.

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

You stepped inside with a vibe I ain't never seen

Yes, you did, ooh

So, girl, if you talk like you walk, come and talk to me

But look here

It would break my heart, break my heart, break my heart

If I find out you can't move

You better show me now, show me now, show me now

'Cause when I take you to the floor, ooh, you gotta get down

You know what to do

Hey, Mr. DJ (Oh, oh, oh)

Play a song for this pretty little lady (Oh, oh, oh)

'Cause if she dance as good as she look right now (Oh, oh, oh)

I just might, I just might make her my baby

I just might make her my baby, hey

I just might, oh, I just might

But first, may I just say that your face got me so intrigued?

I'm so intrigued

But what good is beauty if your booty can't find the beat?

I don't wanna know, girl

So please don't do that to me

'Cause it would break my heart, break my heart, break my heart

If I find out you can't move

You better show me now, show me now, show me now

'Cause when I take you to the floor, ooh, you gotta get down

You know what to do