“Swimming in the Stars” (****) שיר של בריטני ספירס שלא פורסם בעבר, יצא בימים אלה בפלטפורמות דיגיטליות וסטרימינג – לרגל יום הולדתה ה-39 של כוכבת הפופ. לא הכל שמח אצל ספירס. בחודש שעבר, ספירס נשבעה שלעולם לא תופיע שוב, אלא אם כן אביה ג'יימי ספירס יפוטר כשותפה. ספירס מנוהלת יותר מעשור שנים על ידי אביה גם בחיים המקצועיים וגם בחיים האישיים. לאחר התמוטטות העצבים המתוקשרת שעברה בשנת 2008, ביקשה ספירס מבית המשפט לבטל את האפוטרופוסיות של אביה באופן מוחלט. בחודשים האחרונים פסק בית המשפט כי ג'יימי ספירס ימשיך לנהל את חייה של בתו, ועכשיו נראה כי הפרשיה מגיעה לשיאים חדשים כשמסמכים רשמיים דלפו מבית המשפט וחשפו כי ספירס האב ניסה למנות בחזרה את אנדרו וולט למנהל הרכוש של הזמרת.

**** מהדורת ויניל של “Swimming in the Stars” שהוקלטה עבור Glory, אלבומה של ספירס משנת 2016, הופצה למכירה בחודש שעבר באתר המכירות – Urban Outfitters למעריצים הקנדיים, שנאלצו לשלם ה 22.98 דולר בתוספת משלוח 9.95 דולר או 29.95 דולר.

"אז בוא נלך / נשחה בכוכבים הלילה", שרה ספירס. "אה, ואנחנו נזהר, וננצנץ באורות יהלומים / קודם נצלול בראש, עד למטה / בזרועות כוח הכבידה נטבע / העולם הוא שלנו / כשאנחנו שוחים בכוכבים.”

Dream me to life/ Write our names in the pillow skies

We can meet in our minds/ If our days count us out of time

And we'll stay alive/ In seas of city lights/ Where you and I collide

So let's go/ Swimming in the stars tonight/ Oh, and we'll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights/ We'll dive in

Head first, all the way down/ In gravity's arms we'll drown

The world is ours/ When we're swimming in the stars/ When we're swimming in the stars

Keep me in reach/ Hold your breath ’til we're in too deep/ Where the sun's out of hеat

We're awake in thе deepest sleep

And we'll stay alive/ In shades of neon lights/ Where you and I collide

So let's go/ Swimming in the stars tonight/ Oh, and we'll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights/ We'll dive in

Head first, all the way down/ In gravity's arms we'll drown/ The world is ours

When we're swimming in the stars/ When we're swimming in the stars

What if we could float here forever?/ In these Gemini dreams together

Would you let me take your breath right now?/ Promise that I'll never breathe out

(So let's go Let's go/ (Swimming in the stars tonight (In the stars tonight

(Oh, and we'll glow (We'll glow

(And shimmer in the diamond lights (Oh/ We'll dive in

Head first, all the way down/ In gravity's arms we'll drown/ The world is ours

(When we're swimming in the stars (When we're swimming in the stars

When we're swimming in the stars/ Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we'll glow/ Swimming in the stars tonight/ When we're swimming in the stars