הלוואי עלינו ראפריות כאלו. גא'נל מונה שולחת מסר בקליפ החדש שלה ל – "Turntables", כדי לקדם הסרט הדוקומנטרי All In: The Fight for Democracy של סטייסי אברמס.

הסרטון מציג את הצילומים ההרסניים של דיכוי גזעני ואכזריות משטרתית במחאות למען צדק, לפני שהוא הופך להפגנה רגשית של הכוח שחור. יוצאת נגד המשטר הישן, אמריקה המשקרת – "וכל העולם יעיד".

אנחנו משנים דברים. מודיעה ג'אנל מונה בראפ המצוין, שיוצא שנתיים אחרי Dirty Computer. כשחושבים על מהפכות הכל מתחבר. השיר הזה, לא אומר שאני המנהיגה, שאני כאן כדי להגיד לך מה לעשות, איך לתקן דברים. אני פשוט צופה, בוחנת ורוצה להבליט את כל האנשים שנמצאים בקווי החזית, נלחמים למען הדמוקרטיה שלנו, נלחמים נגד אי-שוויון בין הגזעים, נלחמים נגד עליונות לבנה, נלחמים נגד גזענות מערכתית ודיכוי מערכתי. אז השיר הזה צריך לשמור עלינו במוטיבציה. השיר הזה נועד להרים ולהשאיר אותנו מתודלקים כשאנחנו עייפים. והשיר הזה באמת מיועד לעם.

מונה משתחררת מהתפיסה לפיה ראפ הינו דיבור קצבי בעיקרו. ראפ אינו נאום ולא שיח, אלא טקסט מתנגן לכל עניין ודבר. למעשה, בניגוד לתפיסה הרווחת, מלודיה תצריעה להיות מרכיב מהותי בראפ מתבטאת בהגיית המילים, בהנחתן על מנגינה ריתמית. זו מהות אמנות מורכבת יותר שהשיר הזה מקרין.

I been flippin’ through my timeline/ Tryna’ get my mind right/ My city cryin’ out

I got to cool down/ But I’m under pressure/ Cookin with my crisco

Look at where my fists go/ A renegade when I’m in a rage/ I got to cool down

But I’m under pressure

I keep my hands dirty/ My mind clean/ Got a new agenda/ With a new dream

I’m kickin out the old regime/ Liberation, Elevation, Education/ America/ You a lie

But the whole word bout to testify/ I said the whole word bout to touch the fire

And the tables bout to/ T-T-T-Tables bout to

Turn! Turn! Turn!/ Ain’t no stoppin til it Turn! Turn! Turn!

Know it’s time for it to -/ Turn!/ Turn!/ Turn!/ We can’t wait for it to

Turn/ Turn/ Yeah the table bout to turn

It’s a boomerang boomin back/ You laid an egg now it’s bout to hatch

Your gas lightin bout to meet your match/ You f*ck up the kitchen

Then you should do the dishes/ Burnin down plantations

This ain’t parkin I don’t need no validation/ I light sage when I’m in a rage

I don’t need permission/ I got my intuitio

Hands dirty/ Mind clean/ A different vision/ With a new dream

We kickin out the old regime/ Liberation, Elevation, Education/ I said America/ Yous a lie

But the whole word bout to testify/ I said the whole word bout to testify

We gon watch the table/ Now we gon watch the table

Turn! Turn! Turn! That’s right Turn! Turn! Turn! We got to – Turn!

Turn! Turn! Waited too long you gotta – Turn! Just Turn!. Just Turn!

We see it all now! / Turn!/ Said the tables bout to turn!/ Turn!

Tables Turn!/ Tables Turn!/ Tables Turn!/ Tables Turn!