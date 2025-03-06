הוא ישראלי? זו השאלה הכי נדושה והכי מתבקשת אחרי ששומעים את גאי גבריאל ב – Black Eye. איכות המוסיקה, הביצוע, ההפקה, הקליפ – מהטובות שאפשר למצוא בשדות הפופ הבינלאומי. אחד כזה באירוויזיון – היינו מניפים דגל ניצחון. ?Who Is Gavriel Guy. השיר הזה אומר כמעט הכל. בדפי המידע מדברים על "התפוצצויות טיק טוק" קודמות. בן 22 שכבר חתם על מסמכים ביוניברסאל מיוזיק בישראל ובאיילנד בריטניה.

הקלילות היפה שבה גבריאל גיא מספר את סיפורו באה לביטוי גם בקליפ המטורלל.

הסיפור: הבנאדם חש כי בזבז את חייו. גם עתידו לא לפניו. תמיד העמיד פנים שמישהי מעוניינת בו. הוא עדיין מחכה, מעדיף את החלק האחורי של המכונית. רוצה להאמין באחת שתבוא להציל אותו, אבל עדיין מחכה לה.

מנגינה וקצב מופלאים שמריצים את שירתו של גבריאל לנתיב מרכזי כיפי, להיט שאפשר לתקוע עליו דגל בריטי, מוסיקת פופ שסוללת דרכה לצמרת בנתיב מיינסטרימי סלול היטב למצעד להיטי השנה.

גבריאל גיא Black Eye תסריט ובימוי: Tomer Goldstein and Liron Gue

got a black eye today

I guess it’s really not my day, na

I’m wasting my life away

As if there’s nothing left to say

I was never good at dealing with Reality

Kept flirting back and forth with normality

I thought i had nobody so i disappeared

Pretending there is someone out there looking for me

I’ve Been

Sleeping in the back of the car

Been tripping looking at the start

Been waiting for a person to come

And save me – whoever you are

They told me it’s just a phase

That children tend to misbehave

But people are just the same

They’ll mess you up and leave no trace

I was never good at dealing with Reality

Kept flirting back and forth with normality

I thought i had nobody so i disappeared

Pretending there is someone out there looking for me

I’ve Been

Sleeping in the back of the car

Been tripping looking at the stars

I’ve been waiting for a person to come

And save me – whoever you are

