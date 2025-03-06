הוא ישראלי? זו השאלה הכי נדושה והכי מתבקשת אחרי ששומעים את גאי גבריאל ב – Black Eye. איכות המוסיקה, הביצוע, ההפקה, הקליפ – מהטובות שאפשר למצוא בשדות הפופ הבינלאומי. אחד כזה באירוויזיון – היינו מניפים דגל ניצחון. ?Who Is Gavriel Guy. השיר הזה אומר כמעט הכל. בדפי המידע מדברים על "התפוצצויות טיק טוק" קודמות. בן 22 שכבר חתם על מסמכים ביוניברסאל מיוזיק בישראל ובאיילנד בריטניה.
הקלילות היפה שבה גבריאל גיא מספר את סיפורו באה לביטוי גם בקליפ המטורלל.
הסיפור: הבנאדם חש כי בזבז את חייו. גם עתידו לא לפניו. תמיד העמיד פנים שמישהי מעוניינת בו. הוא עדיין מחכה, מעדיף את החלק האחורי של המכונית. רוצה להאמין באחת שתבוא להציל אותו, אבל עדיין מחכה לה.
מנגינה וקצב מופלאים שמריצים את שירתו של גבריאל לנתיב מרכזי כיפי, להיט שאפשר לתקוע עליו דגל בריטי, מוסיקת פופ שסוללת דרכה לצמרת בנתיב מיינסטרימי סלול היטב למצעד להיטי השנה.
גבריאל גיא Black Eye תסריט ובימוי: Tomer Goldstein and Liron Gue
got a black eye today
I guess it’s really not my day, na
I’m wasting my life away
As if there’s nothing left to say
I was never good at dealing with Reality
Kept flirting back and forth with normality
I thought i had nobody so i disappeared
Pretending there is someone out there looking for me
I’ve Been
Sleeping in the back of the car
Been tripping looking at the start
Been waiting for a person to come
And save me – whoever you are
They told me it’s just a phase
That children tend to misbehave
But people are just the same
They’ll mess you up and leave no trace
I was never good at dealing with Reality
Kept flirting back and forth with normality
I thought i had nobody so i disappeared
Pretending there is someone out there looking for me
I’ve Been
Sleeping in the back of the car
Been tripping looking at the stars
I’ve been waiting for a person to come
And save me – whoever you are
