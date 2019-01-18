ג'ון באאז שרה את השיר למאהבה לשעבר בוב דילן. היא מעלה זכרונות ליחסים ביניהם בשנות השישים. השיר יצא כסינגל – אחר המקוריים היחידים באלבום קאברים שלה מ-1975. הוא היה הלהיט השני שלה בלבד בארצות הברית אחרי "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" שיצא בשנת 1971. באאז, זמרת הפולק, גילתה שכתבה את השיר הזה אחרי שבוב דילן התקשר אליה מתא טלפון ושר לה את המילים של " "Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts" כדי לשמוע את דעתה. היא סיפרה כי זה נתן לה השראה לכתוב "יהלומים וחלודה", וכי היא שיקרה לדילן, כאשר אמרה לו כי השיר נכתב על דיויד האריס, לו היתה נשואה בין השנים 1968-1973.
"אתה אומר לי / שאתה לא נוסטלגי/ אז תן לי מילה אחרת לזה / אתה הרי כל כך טוב עם מילים/שמרתי על דברים מעורפלים/ אבל הכל חזר כל כך ברור / כן אהבתי אותך יקר/ ואם אתה מציע לי יהלומים וחלודה. כבר כבר שילמתי עליהם." באאז מספרת על שיחת טלפון ממאהב ישן, אשר מחזירה אותה אחורה עשור, למלון גריניץ' וילג' בשנת 1964 או 1965.
השיר בוצע בגרסאות כיסוי רבות במהלך השנים. אחת הגרסאות המוכרות היא של להקת ג'ודס פריסט, אשר יצא באלבומם Sin After Sin. גרסתם המקורית הייתה בביצוע רוק, אך אחר שהפך השיר לחלק קבוע מהופעותיהם, הם התחילו לבצע אותו בגרסה אקוסטית שיותר דומה למקור.
בוב דילן וג'ון באאז – בבית הלבן למען זכויות האדם
Well I'll be damned /Here comes your ghost again
But that's not unusual / It's just that the moon is full
And you happened to call / And here I sit
Hand on the telephone / Hearing a voice I'd known
A couple of light years ago / Heading straight for a fall
As I remember your eyes / Were bluer than robin's eggs
My poetry was lousy you said / Where are you calling from?
A booth in the midwest / Ten years ago
I bought you some cufflinks / You brought me something
We both know what memories can bring / They bring diamonds and rust
Well you burst on the scene / Already a legend
The unwashed phenomenon / The original vagabond
You strayed into my arms / And there you stayed
Temporarily lost at sea / The Madonna was yours for free
Yes the girl on the half-shell / Could keep you unharmed
Now I see you standing / With brown leaves falling all around
And snow in your hair / Now you're smiling out the window
Of that crummy hotel / Over Washington Square
Our breath comes out white clouds / Mingles and hangs in the air
Speaking strictly for me / We both could have died then and there
Now you're telling me / You're not nostalgic
Then give me another word for it / You who are so good with words
And at keeping things vague / 'Cause I need some of that vagueness now
It's all come back too clearly / Yes I loved you dearly
And if you're offering me diamonds and rust
I've already paid
Writer/s: JOAN BAEZ
