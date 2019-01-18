ג'ון באאז שרה את השיר למאהבה לשעבר בוב דילן. היא מעלה זכרונות ליחסים ביניהם בשנות השישים. השיר יצא כסינגל – אחר המקוריים היחידים באלבום קאברים שלה מ-1975. הוא היה הלהיט השני שלה בלבד בארצות הברית אחרי "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" שיצא בשנת 1971. באאז, זמרת הפולק, גילתה שכתבה את השיר הזה אחרי שבוב דילן התקשר אליה מתא טלפון ושר לה את המילים של " "Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts" כדי לשמוע את דעתה. היא סיפרה כי זה נתן לה השראה לכתוב "יהלומים וחלודה", וכי היא שיקרה לדילן, כאשר אמרה לו כי השיר נכתב על דיויד האריס, לו היתה נשואה בין השנים 1968-1973.

"אתה אומר לי / שאתה לא נוסטלגי/ אז תן לי מילה אחרת לזה / אתה הרי כל כך טוב עם מילים/שמרתי על דברים מעורפלים/ אבל הכל חזר כל כך ברור / כן אהבתי אותך יקר/ ואם אתה מציע לי יהלומים וחלודה. כבר כבר שילמתי עליהם." באאז מספרת על שיחת טלפון ממאהב ישן, אשר מחזירה אותה אחורה עשור, למלון גריניץ' וילג' בשנת 1964 או 1965.

השיר בוצע בגרסאות כיסוי רבות במהלך השנים. אחת הגרסאות המוכרות היא של להקת ג'ודס פריסט, אשר יצא באלבומם Sin After Sin. גרסתם המקורית הייתה בביצוע רוק, אך אחר שהפך השיר לחלק קבוע מהופעותיהם, הם התחילו לבצע אותו בגרסה אקוסטית שיותר דומה למקור.

בוב דילן וג'ון באאז – בבית הלבן למען זכויות האדם

Well I'll be damned /Here comes your ghost again

But that's not unusual / It's just that the moon is full

And you happened to call / And here I sit

Hand on the telephone / Hearing a voice I'd known

A couple of light years ago / Heading straight for a fall

As I remember your eyes / Were bluer than robin's eggs

My poetry was lousy you said / Where are you calling from?

A booth in the midwest / Ten years ago

I bought you some cufflinks / You brought me something

We both know what memories can bring / They bring diamonds and rust

Well you burst on the scene / Already a legend

The unwashed phenomenon / The original vagabond

You strayed into my arms / And there you stayed

Temporarily lost at sea / The Madonna was yours for free

Yes the girl on the half-shell / Could keep you unharmed

Now I see you standing / With brown leaves falling all around

And snow in your hair / Now you're smiling out the window

Of that crummy hotel / Over Washington Square

Our breath comes out white clouds / Mingles and hangs in the air

Speaking strictly for me / We both could have died then and there

Now you're telling me / You're not nostalgic

Then give me another word for it / You who are so good with words

And at keeping things vague / 'Cause I need some of that vagueness now

It's all come back too clearly / Yes I loved you dearly

And if you're offering me diamonds and rust

I've already paid

Writer/s: JOAN BAEZ

