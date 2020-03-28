מעשים חזקים יותר משירי אהבה כשאתה רוצה להראות שאתה אוהב באמת. Actions speak louder than love songs. זו המסקנה של ג'ון לג'נד. הגברת שאיתך לא מאמינה לשירי אהבה. תכתוב את המילים הכי חושקות, היא תשליך אותן אליך חזרה. מה כן? – Actions. עזוב אותך משירים. לך על פעולות.

ג'ון לג'נד הוא זמר ה – Soul של תקופתנו. הוא ממלא את המשבצת שפעם היתה תפוסה על-ידי זמרים כמו אל גרין וסטיבי וונדר. הוא בוחר בבלדות הריתם נ' בלוז הכי נכונות מבחינתו. דואג להפקות מהודקות מלוטשות ש'יעטפו את קול הסולפול שלו שמתפרש על מנעד עשיר. גם בשיר הזה שיוצא אחרי Conversations In The Daek, המסורת מנצחת, כלומר – הסול הישן והטוב בלי להמציא משהו חדש במיוחד, בלי להתיימר לייצג את ה – Nu Soul. עדיין ה"אקשן" שלו נשמע אולטימטיבי.

Ay yeah, la la la la la, la la la la la la

La da da da da here I go again, with another love song that I wasted

Just another love run out of patience, she don't want it, she don't need it

Every other word coming from my pen, she throw back in my face, saying where you been

I sound so poetic but it feels like I let it slip away, slip away

I wanna show my love is strong, make her feel it when I'm home

Don't fake it, no mistaking, she can feel me when I'm gone

And actions speak louder than, speak louder than, speak louder than love songs

And melodies they carry on

Actions speak louder than, speak louder than, speak louder than love songs

I've been doing it all wrong

La da da da da here we go again, just a couple of friends with some benefits

She gave me all of her love that I wasted, I wrote a new song, then erased it

Oh every other thing that I've said before, said you don't wanna hear about it anymore

I feel so creative but it feels like there's nothing left to say to make you stay

I wanna show my love is strong, make her feel it when I'm home

Don't fake it no mistaking, she can feel it when I'm gone

And actions speak louder than, speak louder than, speak louder than love songs

And melodies they carry on

Actions speak louder than, speak louder than, speak louder than love songs

I've been doing it all wrong

La da da da da da da da away, la da da da da da da da da all day

She don't wanna hear, don't wanna hear a word I say, a word I say

La da da da da da da da away, la da da da da da da da da all day

She don't wanna hear, don't wanna hear a word I say, a word I say

Actions speak louder than love songs, speak louder than love songs

The melodies they carry on

Actions speak louder than love, speak louder than love songs

I've been doing it all wrong