מה הוא רוצה ממנה? היא מרגישה שהיחסים איתו דפוקים, אבל לא יכולה בלעדיו. "I can't help myself From wanting you". אהבה מזוכיסטית מאפיינת אנשים שנמצאים בעמדה חלשה בקשר זוגי. אהבת בן זוג היא טוטאלית, עיוורת וחסרת שליטה, כך שגורלם נתון כל כולו ברצונו הטוב של אהוב ליבם. כאן רצונו אינו קיים. המיוסרת לא רק מנסה להבין מה קורה, אלא אפילו מתנצלת: "So don’t you blame me/ That I can’t take my mind off you".

טרגדיה? הטקסט הוא אמצעי. המטרה – להיט EDM אינסטנט. "ג'טפייר"(איתי קלדרון) עושה שימוש בעמית שאולי , זוכת העונה האחרונה של דה וויס ישראל כדי להוציא את שיר הפופ/ דאנס הזה לפועל. למרות המנגינה והקצב הקליטים והמהוקצעים, זה נשמע יותר פס ייצור מלוטש מרים רחבות מאשר שיר עומק שמבטא את הזעקה של המיוסרת. רק בשורות הראשונות מצליחה שאולי להביע רגש. בהמשך היא כבר כלי מצוין בידי היוצרים והמפיקים. המטרה מבחינתם – שיווק למרכזי הדאנס העולמיים – ממוקדת, גם אם המוצר הסופי נשמע יותר הפקת EDM מיומנת מאשר יצירה אומנותית אולטימטיבית.

ג'טפייר ועמית שאולי Say What You Want

My heart cries out/ But I can’t find no tears in my eyes/ And I freak out

I’m trying to find the truth/ In your lies/ Baby, I’m not the same me

Oh don’t you blame me/ That I can’t take my mind off you … (you)

Would you say you do?… (do)/ That you keep me up at night/ That you keep me up at night

Say what you want from me/ Say what you want from me/ Cause I can feel you're caught up/ In the moment

?Cause you do it to me you do/ Oh, say what you want from me/ Cause I can't help myself/ From loving you

And I, trying not losing my mind/ On the likes of you/ On the count of you/ Always keeping me

Out of the line/ And it's been too dark/ Figuring you out/ Baby, I’m not the same me

So don’t you blame me/ That I can’t take my mind off you/ Acting like you do?… (do)/ Why would you do that

Keeping me guessing what you want/ Why won’t you say?

Say what you want from me/ Say what you want from me/ Cause I can feel you're caught up/ In the moment

Cause you do it to me you do/ Oh, say what you want from me ?/ Cause I can't help myself/ From wanting you

And then all of things you said to me/ All the shit that you did it wasn’t real/ You keep on lying to me

You keep on faking it baby/ And I know it’s becoming obvious/ You’re not in to it like I was

Don’t know what you want from me baby/ Don’t know what you want from me baby

Say what you want from me/ Say what you want from me/ Cause I can feel you're caught up/ In the moment

?Cause you do it to me you do/ Oh, say what you want from me / Cause I can't help myself/ From wanting you

