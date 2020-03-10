הבנאדם תקוע בתוך עצמו 24/7. זו עבודה במשרה מלאה, שגורמת לו להיות לא שפוי. מבזבז את האוויר שלו, שובר רגליים. לקום מעולם לא היה כל כך קשה לפני כן. ג'יגי אירגן מספר ב – No Gain No Pain, על מצב סטבילי ממלכד-מבאס, שאין תשובות מוחלטות כיצד להיחלץ ממנו, למעט כניעה.

האנגלית יושבת על ג'יגי ככפפה ליד. הצליל הנוגה, החיספוס הקולי, הניואנסים הווקאליים מעניקים לסיפור שלו עומק. צליל הגיטרות נשמע אינטגרטיבי ומעצים. התחושה מקבלת ממד אותנטי. המוסיקה כמובן היא עוגן. סוג של תרפיה אל-כימית. שפת הרוק באנגלית היא חלק מהקוקטייל שהוא נוטל.

שיר שחושף יוצר רוק ייחודי, שיש לעלות על מסלול הרוק שלו ולנוע איתו בסקרנות גדולה. ייצוא לשווקי המערב – מתקבל בהחלט.

24/7 stuck in my skin

It’s a Full time job that get's me insane

Wasting my air, breaking my legs

Taking no chance, risking what's left

Slips from the top to the side of the road

getting up has never been so hard before

if you get hit don’t let go

what's the point? – well, I don’t know

No Gain No Pain I'm in this game

24/7 its all over again

No Gain No Pain I'm in this game

Honey I felt it about a million times

I almost gave up and then I came to realize

I gotta go in this world

I've got a role in this world

The day I will stop is the day I will fall

I'm still learning so I could be free

Step by step never snap never break

Keep on dreaming while awake

What's mine I'll take

My soul is young and you know it

This trip won't break me

I can feel it I'm coming back home

I'm coming back strong

Now sing it comm'on

No Gain No Pain I'm in this game

24/7 its all over again

No Gain No Pain I'm in this game

24/7 stuck in my head

Wasting my air breaking my legs

Taking no chance

risking what's left

How can we go on now? – I'm gonna go on now