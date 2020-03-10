הבנאדם תקוע בתוך עצמו 24/7. זו עבודה במשרה מלאה, שגורמת לו להיות לא שפוי. מבזבז את האוויר שלו, שובר רגליים. לקום מעולם לא היה כל כך קשה לפני כן. ג'יגי אירגן מספר ב – No Gain No Pain, על מצב סטבילי ממלכד-מבאס, שאין תשובות מוחלטות כיצד להיחלץ ממנו, למעט כניעה.
האנגלית יושבת על ג'יגי ככפפה ליד. הצליל הנוגה, החיספוס הקולי, הניואנסים הווקאליים מעניקים לסיפור שלו עומק. צליל הגיטרות נשמע אינטגרטיבי ומעצים. התחושה מקבלת ממד אותנטי. המוסיקה כמובן היא עוגן. סוג של תרפיה אל-כימית. שפת הרוק באנגלית היא חלק מהקוקטייל שהוא נוטל.
שיר שחושף יוצר רוק ייחודי, שיש לעלות על מסלול הרוק שלו ולנוע איתו בסקרנות גדולה. ייצוא לשווקי המערב – מתקבל בהחלט.
24/7 stuck in my skin
It’s a Full time job that get's me insane
Wasting my air, breaking my legs
Taking no chance, risking what's left
Slips from the top to the side of the road
getting up has never been so hard before
if you get hit don’t let go
what's the point? – well, I don’t know
No Gain No Pain I'm in this game
24/7 its all over again
No Gain No Pain I'm in this game
Honey I felt it about a million times
I almost gave up and then I came to realize
I gotta go in this world
I've got a role in this world
The day I will stop is the day I will fall
I'm still learning so I could be free
Step by step never snap never break
Keep on dreaming while awake
What's mine I'll take
My soul is young and you know it
This trip won't break me
I can feel it I'm coming back home
I'm coming back strong
Now sing it comm'on
No Gain No Pain I'm in this game
24/7 its all over again
No Gain No Pain I'm in this game
24/7 stuck in my head
Wasting my air breaking my legs
Taking no chance
risking what's left
How can we go on now? – I'm gonna go on now
No Gain No Pain its coming again
No Gain No Pain its coming again
No Gain No Pain its always the same
No Gain No Pain its coming agai
