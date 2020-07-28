ג'ייסון דרולו – Take You Dancing

זה הולך חזק בטיק טוק. soon-to-be-viral יש הגבלת גיל? הצחקתם. בני 3 רוקדים עם ג'ייסון דרולו. פאק קורונה. לטס דאנס. דרולו מכיר את הרשת, יודע להעמיד דאנס, דואג לקליפ סקסי מבעיר. ה – uptempo הזה הוא הזמנה סקסית לסיבוב בחדר השינה. "תני לי לקחת אותך לרקוד / שני צעדים לחדר השינה / אנחנו לא צריכים שום רחבת ריקודים / תני לי לראות את הצעד הכי טוב שלך", הוא שר . זהו סרטון ריקוד רשמי של TikTok הכולל מהלכיםשמכוונים לנסות בבית. זה הרי הסיפור של האפליקציה.

הילד בן ה -30 המציא את עצמו מחדש דרך פלטפורמת הזרמת הוידיאו. על פי השמועה, הוא מרוויח 75 אלף דולר לסרטון של TikTok ולאחרונה הצהיר שהוא למעשה עושה "הרבה יותר מזה". מוקדם יותר השנה, הסינגל "Savage Love" שלו דרולו הגיעלמקום ה-11 ברשימת 100 השירים המובילים של מגזין הרולינג סטון.

דרולו הוא שילוב של ז'אנרים המייצרים מצבי רוח מחצוף, פלרטטני וכיפי באמתצות פופ-פוגש R & B פוגש דאנס, שיתקבל בברכה ובזרועות פתוחות בחזרה למועדונים. לתמהיל נוסף הטוויסט הלטיני, וכל זה עם חותמת שנוספת לכל שיר של דרולו – הסמן "ג'ייסון דרולו" המקודם באינטרנט.

(Da Da Da Da Da Da) x 2/ Jason Derulo

(Da Da Da Da Da Da) x 2

Pull up skrt skrt on your body/ Performing just like my rari/ You too fine

Need a ticket/ I bet you taste expensive/ Pouring up, up by the liter

If you keeping up you’s a keeper/ Tequila and vodka, girl you might be a problem

Run away, run away, run away, run away I know that I should

But my heart wanna stay, wanna stay, wanna stay, wanna stay now

You can see it in my eyes that I wanna take you down right now if I could

So I hope you know what I mean when I say/ Let me take you dancing

Two step to the bedroom/ We don’t need no dance floor

Let me see your best move/ Anything could happen ever since I met you

No need to imagine, baby all I’m asking is/ Let me take you dancing

Like (da da da da da da) x 4/ If you know what I mean

(da da da da da da) x 4

Pull up skrt skrt on your body/ It’s just us two in this party

That Louis, that Prada looks so much better off ya

Turn me up, up, up, be my waitress/ Now we not in love so let’s make it

Tequila and vodka, girl you might be a problem

Run away, run away, run away, run away I know that I should

But my heart wanna stay, wanna stay, wanna stay, wanna stay now

You can see it in my eyes that I wanna take you down right now if I could

So I hope you know what I mean when I say

Let me take you dancing/ Two step to the bedroom/ We don’t need no dance floor

Let me see your best move/ Anything could happen ever since I met you

No need to imagine, baby all I’m asking is/ Let me take you dancing

Like (da da da da da da) x 4/ If you know what I mean/ (da da da da da da) x 4

Let me take you dancing/ Two step to the bedroom/ We don’t need no dance floor

Let me see your best move/ Anything could happen ever since I met you/ No need to imagine, baby all I’m asking…

(da da da da da da) x 4/ If you know what I mean/ (da da da da da da) x 2/ All night/ (da da da da da da) x 2/Dancing