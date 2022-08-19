ג'ימי רודג'רס נשיקות מתוקות מיין Kisses Sweeter Than Wine

אלה החיים. רצית לנשק בחורה. אכלת אותה. נשארת עם התוצאות לכל חייך, עד גיל סבאות, עם המון ילדים, יען כי נשיקות מתוקות מיין. להיט פיפטיז. נכתב ע"י הרכב הפולק The Weavers (האורגים) ב-1950. ג'ימי רודג'רס (יליד 1933, וושינגטון) הגיע איתו למקום שלישי בארה"ב ב-1957. בגרסת Frankie Vaughan – השיר היה להיט בבריטניה ב-1958.

שיר פופ פולק, שפיטר פול ומרי אימצו לאלבום ב-1966. השיר זכה לאינספור קאברים – ביניהם אנדי ויליאמס, מרלן דיטריך, אלכס הארווי. ב-2005 הוא הוקלט בגרסה ע"י האמן האלקטרוני הקנדי Frivolous.. אלקטרוניקה? תשאירו אותו במהדורת הפיפטיז מעוררת הערגונות. הנשיקות המתוקות של פעם לא לנוסטלגיקנים בלבד.

Well, when I was a young man never been kissed/ I got to thinkin' it over how much I had missed/ So I got me a girl and I kissed her and then, and then/ Oh, lordy, well I kissed 'er again

Because she had kisses sweeter than wine/ She had, mmm, mmm, kisses sweeter than wine

(Sweeter than wine)

Well I asked her to marry and to be my sweet wife/ I told her we'd be so happy for the rest of our life/ I begged and I pleaded like a natural man/ And then, whoops oh lordy, well she gave me her hand

Because she had kisses sweeter than wine/ She had, mmm, mmm, kisses sweeter than wine

(Sweeter than wine)

Well we worked very hard both me and my wife/ Workin' hand-in-hand to have a good life/ We had corn in the field and wheat in the bin/ And then, whoops oh lord, I was the father of twins

Because she had kisses sweeter than wine/ She had, mmm, mmm, kisses sweeter than wine

(Sweeter than wine)

Well our children they numbered just about four/ And they all had a sweetheart a'knockin' on the door/ They all got married and they wouldn't hesitate/ I was, whoops oh lord, the grandfather of eight

Because she had kisses sweeter than wine/ She had, mmm, mmm, kisses sweeter than wine

(Sweeter than wine)

Well now that I'm old and I'm a'ready to go/ I get to thinkin' what happened a long time ago/ Had a lot of kids, a lot of trouble and pain/ But then, whoops oh lordy, well I'd do it all again

Because she had kisses sweeter than wine/ She had, mmm…kisses…sweeter…than…wine