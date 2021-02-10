קאבר לפיטר גבריאל? הוא אינו מההאמנים ה"מכוסים" כמו, נאמר, בוב דילן. גלעד וענב אפרת לקחו את האתגר באחד השירים היותר מאתגרים שלו. "מרסי סטריט" מבוסס על ספר השירים באותו שם מאת אן סקסטון, משוררת אמריקאית חולה נפש, שכתבה את השיר כצורת טיפול. גבריאל התרשם מכך שהיא כתבה שיר לעצמה ולא לקהל. סקסטון ביצעה חמישה ניסיונות התאבדות, והחמישי הצליח: היא נפטרה מהרעלת פחמן חד חמצני בשנת 1974.

גבריאל השתמש בדימוי החושך במרסי סטריט כדי לבטא את דיכאונה.

סוף השיר הזה היה אינטנסיבי מאוד כאשר גבריאל ביצע אותו במהלך הופעות חיות, הוא השתמש בקול בכי גבוה כדי לדמות את מותה של סקסטון.

גרסת גלעד וענב אפרת מוסיקאים, בני זוג, נוצרה במסגרת פרויקט "בס-קול" שבמהותו מושתת על נגינת קונטרבס ושירה בלבד. העיבוד מחליף את ההפקה המקורית של השיר בצליל קונטרבס דומיננטי, שמוסיף צבע מיוחד לשיר ושירה.

מבחינת קונטקסט מוזיקלי יש כאן שינוי עיבוד משמעותי בקצב, בהרמוניה. האפרתים בחרו בצליל נוגה עם אלמנטים שמיימיים לעומת הרוק הדואב-דרמטי של גבריאל השקוע ברמת צער ודכדוך עמוקים בסיפורה של המשוררת במנעד קולי אפל. התוצאה של האפרתים היא יותר סוג מוצלח של כיתת אמן, גרסת כיסוי אקספרימנטלית מעניינת ומיוחדת למוסיקאים, אבל שלא תחליף את המקור העוצמתי.

גלעד וענב אפרת Mercy Street

Looking down on empty streets, all she can see

Are the dreams all made solid/ Are the dreams made real

All of the buildings, all of the cars/ Were once just a dream/ In somebody's head

She pictures the broken glass, she pictures the steam

She pictures a soul/ With no leak at the seam.

Let's take the boat out/ Wait until darkness

Let's take the boat out/ Wait until darkness comes

Nowhere in the corridors of pale green and gray

Nowhere in the suburbs/ In the cold light of day

There in the midst of it, so alive and alone

Words support like bone/ Dreaming of Mercy Street

Wear your inside out/ Dreaming of mercy

In your daddy's arms again/ Dreaming of Mercy Street

Swear they moved that sign/ Dreaming of mercy/ In your daddy's arms

Pulling out the papers from drawers that slide smooth

Tugging at the darkness, word upon word

Confessing all the secret things in the warm velvet box

To the priest, he's the doctor/ He can handle the shocks

Dreaming of the tenderness/ The tremble in the hips

Of kissing Mary's lips/ Dreaming of Mercy Street

Wear your inside out/ Dreaming of mercy

In your daddy's arms again/ Dreaming of Mercy Street

Swear they moved that sign/ Looking for mercy