קאבר לפיטר גבריאל? הוא אינו מההאמנים ה"מכוסים" כמו, נאמר, בוב דילן. גלעד וענב אפרת לקחו את האתגר באחד השירים היותר מאתגרים שלו. "מרסי סטריט" מבוסס על ספר השירים באותו שם מאת אן סקסטון, משוררת אמריקאית חולה נפש, שכתבה את השיר כצורת טיפול. גבריאל התרשם מכך שהיא כתבה שיר לעצמה ולא לקהל. סקסטון ביצעה חמישה ניסיונות התאבדות, והחמישי הצליח: היא נפטרה מהרעלת פחמן חד חמצני בשנת 1974.
גבריאל השתמש בדימוי החושך במרסי סטריט כדי לבטא את דיכאונה.
סוף השיר הזה היה אינטנסיבי מאוד כאשר גבריאל ביצע אותו במהלך הופעות חיות, הוא השתמש בקול בכי גבוה כדי לדמות את מותה של סקסטון.
גרסת גלעד וענב אפרת מוסיקאים, בני זוג, נוצרה במסגרת פרויקט "בס-קול" שבמהותו מושתת על נגינת קונטרבס ושירה בלבד. העיבוד מחליף את ההפקה המקורית של השיר בצליל קונטרבס דומיננטי, שמוסיף צבע מיוחד לשיר ושירה.
מבחינת קונטקסט מוזיקלי יש כאן שינוי עיבוד משמעותי בקצב, בהרמוניה. האפרתים בחרו בצליל נוגה עם אלמנטים שמיימיים לעומת הרוק הדואב-דרמטי של גבריאל השקוע ברמת צער ודכדוך עמוקים בסיפורה של המשוררת במנעד קולי אפל. התוצאה של האפרתים היא יותר סוג מוצלח של כיתת אמן, גרסת כיסוי אקספרימנטלית מעניינת ומיוחדת למוסיקאים, אבל שלא תחליף את המקור העוצמתי.
גלעד וענב אפרת Mercy Street
Looking down on empty streets, all she can see
Are the dreams all made solid/ Are the dreams made real
All of the buildings, all of the cars/ Were once just a dream/ In somebody's head
She pictures the broken glass, she pictures the steam
She pictures a soul/ With no leak at the seam.
Let's take the boat out/ Wait until darkness
Let's take the boat out/ Wait until darkness comes
Nowhere in the corridors of pale green and gray
Nowhere in the suburbs/ In the cold light of day
There in the midst of it, so alive and alone
Words support like bone/ Dreaming of Mercy Street
Wear your inside out/ Dreaming of mercy
In your daddy's arms again/ Dreaming of Mercy Street
Swear they moved that sign/ Dreaming of mercy/ In your daddy's arms
Pulling out the papers from drawers that slide smooth
Tugging at the darkness, word upon word
Confessing all the secret things in the warm velvet box
To the priest, he's the doctor/ He can handle the shocks
Dreaming of the tenderness/ The tremble in the hips
Of kissing Mary's lips/ Dreaming of Mercy Street
Wear your inside out/ Dreaming of mercy
In your daddy's arms again/ Dreaming of Mercy Street
Swear they moved that sign/ Looking for mercy
In your daddy's arms/ Anne, with her father, is out in the boat
Riding the water/ Riding the waves on the sea