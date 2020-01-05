ג'סטין ביבר לא הוציא סינגל מאז Purpose של 2015. בחודש האחרון הוא מציף את הרשת בכל מיני קדימונים לקראת סינגל, אלבום והופעות. זהו מסע יחסי ציבור מתוזמן, מלא פעלולי תקשורת.
לעצם העניין: אם השיר הזה צריך להעיד על התחדשות, אז אין חדש אצל המגה סטאר. תהיתי על השורה: "חמישים וחמישים, תאהב את הדרך בה אתה מפצל את זה", האם זו התייחסות למצב של גירושין, ופיצול הנכסים חמישים וחמישים, במקום להשתמש בהסכם כדי להחליט מה שייך למי. העובדה שביבר שר על זה מעידה על מעורבותו בעניין, אבל מספרים שהוא מרגיש בטוח יותר במערכת היחסים החדשה שלו עם היילי זוגתו. הכל משותף ביניהם יחד והם לא דואגים לנפילה. הטקסט פשטני, לא מעניין, המנגינה בינונית, ההפקה המוזיקלית נשמעת כמו מיליון הפקות ששמעת בעבר. הניסיון לייצר עוד שיר ר-נ-ב סקסי נשמע מונוטוני מאוד, סופר גנרי, כאילו הוצג בפני קבוצות מיקוד כדי לייצר את מה שביבר ושות 'חשבו שיהיה להיט גדול. יש הרגשה שהביבר עבר למצב טייס אוטומטי. יאמי" נשמע מהונדס לצרכי אפליקציית TikTok (הוא הצטרף לשירות בדיוק לאירוע הזה), R&B עקר במילים ובמוסיקה. האם ביבר משועמם כמוני? .
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
Bona fide stallion
Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
