ג'סטין ביבר לא הוציא סינגל מאז Purpose של 2015. בחודש האחרון הוא מציף את הרשת בכל מיני קדימונים לקראת סינגל, אלבום והופעות. זהו מסע יחסי ציבור מתוזמן, מלא פעלולי תקשורת.

לעצם העניין: אם השיר הזה צריך להעיד על התחדשות, אז אין חדש אצל המגה סטאר. תהיתי על השורה: "חמישים וחמישים, תאהב את הדרך בה אתה מפצל את זה", האם זו התייחסות למצב של גירושין, ופיצול הנכסים חמישים וחמישים, במקום להשתמש בהסכם כדי להחליט מה שייך למי. העובדה שביבר שר על זה מעידה על מעורבותו בעניין, אבל מספרים שהוא מרגיש בטוח יותר במערכת היחסים החדשה שלו עם היילי זוגתו. הכל משותף ביניהם יחד והם לא דואגים לנפילה. הטקסט פשטני, לא מעניין, המנגינה בינונית, ההפקה המוזיקלית נשמעת כמו מיליון הפקות ששמעת בעבר. הניסיון לייצר עוד שיר ר-נ-ב סקסי נשמע מונוטוני מאוד, סופר גנרי, כאילו הוצג בפני קבוצות מיקוד כדי לייצר את מה שביבר ושות 'חשבו שיהיה להיט גדול. יש הרגשה שהביבר עבר למצב טייס אוטומטי. יאמי" נשמע מהונדס לצרכי אפליקציית TikTok (הוא הצטרף לשירות בדיוק לאירוע הזה), R&B עקר במילים ובמוסיקה. האם ביבר משועמם כמוני? .

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Bona fide stallion

Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Standin' up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: