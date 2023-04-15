דיויד גאטה אן מארי קוי לריי Baby Don't Hurt Me

אחרי המגה להיט, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ המפיק והדיג'יי דיוויד גאטה ממשיך ברצף קאברים EDM לשירים של הניינטיז "Baby Don't Hurt Me" מתבסס על סימפול של "What Is Love" של אמן ההאוז Haddaway משנת 1992. למרות שהשיר הוא רצועת ריקוד אופטימית, המילים די קורעות לב, שכן האדאווי שר על הניסיון לאהוב בחורה שלא תאהב אותו בחזרה. בהפקה משתתפות כוכבת הפופ-דאנס אן מארי (Anne-Marie) ואת הראפרית קוי לריי.(Coi Leray)

למרות ש"מהי אהבה" הישן מתדלק את הפזמון של השיר יש כאן גם מילים מקוריות. אן-מארי מבצעת את הבית הראשון, קדם פזמון, פזמון. הטקסט החדש צפוי בשבלוניותו: האהבה -בעיקר המין – מתדלקים. גם קוי לריי נוקטת בגישה דומה, מתמקד במאמצים המיניים. גאטה עושה בהן שימוש משדרג לצרכיו הסימפול האייקוני , בשילוב עם ההפקה הנוצצת, יוצר תחושה אופוריה נוסטלגית שתגיע ככל הנראה להופעותיו הקרובות לאיצטדיוני העולם.

בסך הכל, "Baby Don't Hurt Me" משיג את המטרה – להיט לריקוד/פופ. גאטה נשאר מפיק גדול, וההחלטה לדגום את Haddaway חכמה. אן-מארי עושה את שלה, בעוד שקוי לריי לוקח את זה אפילו יותר רחוק ונועז. יצטרף לפלייליסטים הסקסיים של מרבית הדיג'איים.

דיויד גטה אן מארי קוי לריי Baby Don't Hurt Me

I want you for the dirty and clean/ When you're waking in your dreams

When you bite my tongue and make me scream (and make me scream)

See, I got everything that you need / Ain't nobody gonna do it like me

We are burning at a high degree (burning at a high degree)

And you make me feel like it burns, and it hurts

/ Uh, maybe that's part of the rush, this is us

What is love?/ Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me, no more

What is love?/ Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me, no more

What is love?/ What is love? / Yeah, yeah, uh-huh

I walk it, I talk it, I live it/ What we do behind doors, is our business

On my body, he givin' me kisses / I'm well when I'm with him, I pop it like Adderall

Baby, dive in my beach and go swimmin'/ Let's go deep ’cause you know there's no limits

Nothing stronger than you and I'm sipping / I'm still gonna finish, I'm drunk, I ain't had enough

One day you're here, then you ghost / Telling me lies, and it's killin' me slowly (yeah, yeah)

What is love?/ Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me (yeah), no more

What is love?

Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me (yeah), no more (no more)

What is love?/ What is love?/ Hey, yuh/ What is love?

Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me, no more (yeah)

What is love?/ Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me, no more

What is love?/ Hahaha