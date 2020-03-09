"הפליגי איתי מותק / מניח את ליבי בידיים שלך", מבטיח דיוויד גריי לאהובת ליבו. השיר מתוך אלבומו The White Ladder, הנמכר ביותר שלו. גריי עבד על השיר במשך מספר שנים, כתב והניח את השיר בצד ושוב חזר. תיקן והוסיף.

"Sail Away" היה קצת כמו השיר "Babylon" אומר גריי, בכך שהשתעשעתי ולארגן את רצף האקורדים כדי לספק את התוצאה הסופית, וזה לקח קצת זמן". ,

רציתי להציג משהו שאינו סתם קלישאה או סתם דרך עצלה לכתוב על הנושא. עלו שאלות כמו האם לנגן על הסנייר במברשות? להשתמש במעט בס עדין? איך לעשות את השיר בצורה נועזת יותרכדי לגרום לאנשים להקשיב. אלה דברים שמעסיקים אותי".

בבריטניה השיר יצא כסינגל החמישי מ – White Ladder. חברת התקליטים סירבה להוציא את השיר כסינגל, אז גריי עשה את זה באופן עצמאי. בשיר זכה ל"פלטינה" בארה"ב, ובגדול קידם מאוד את מכירות White Ladder. המשפט I've been talking drunken gibberish/ Falling in and out of bars, היה הבסיס לקליפ בבימוי מונטי ווייטבלום.

Sail away with me honey/ I put my heart in your hands

Sail away with me honey now, now, now

Sail away with me/ What will be will be/ I want to hold you now, now, now

Crazy skies all wild above me now/ Winter howling at my face

And everything I held so dear/ Disappeared without a trace

Oh all the times I've tasted love/ Never knew quite what I had

Little darling if you hear me now/ Never needed you so bad/ Spinning ’round inside my head

Sail away with me honey/ I put my heart in your hands

Sail away with me honey now, now, now/ Sail away with me/ What will be will be

I want to hold you now, now, now

I've been talking drunken gibberish/ Falling in and out of bars

Trying to get some explanation here/ For the way some people are/ How did it ever come so far?

Sail away with me honey/ I put my heart in your hands/ Sail away with me honey now, now, now

Sail away with me/ What will be will be/ I want to hold you now, now, now

Sail away with me honey/ I put my heart in your hands/ Sail away with me honey now, now, now

Sail away with me/ What will be will be/ I want to hold you now, now, now

Sail away with me honey/ I put my heart in your hands/ It'd break me up if you pulled me down, whoa

Sail away with me/ What will be will be/ I want to hold you now, now, now

