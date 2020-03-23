למרות שהלהקה רשמה שמונה להיטים בטופ טן הבריטי, היא תיזכר בזכות The Legend of Xanadu. את השיר הוא מתוך האלבום מ -1968 “If no one sang” ניתן לזהות בקלות באמצעות צליל צליפת השוט במהלכו.

מלודרמת הפופ בסגנון המריאצ'י (צליל כלי הנשיפה) היא תזכורת לכך שפופ יכול להיות קליל ומיוחד בעת ובעונה אחת. טקסט על אהבה בסימן שאלה: "האם אי פעם נתת את עצמך לאיש אחד בכל העולם או שאהבת אותי ותמצאי את הדרך שלך יום אחד שוב אל קסאנדו"

תחילתה של הלהקה כ" דייב די והבוסטונס", עם דייב די, עם טרבור "דוזי" דייוויס הבסיסט, ג'ון "ביקי" דיימונד הגיטריסט, מיק וילסון המתופף ויאן "טיץ'" אמי הגיטריסט המוביל. בשנת 1964 פגשו חברי הלהקה את צמד מחברי הלהיטים קן הווארד ואלן בלייקלי, שכתבו להם את רוב השירים-להיטים. ביניהם Hold tight, הראשון בשרשרת להיטים שהגיעו לעשרת הראשונים, Bend it בסגנון הסירטאקי היווני ו- Zabadak בג'יבריש האפריקאי. The Legend of Xanadu נחשב בין השירים היתר מתוחכמים של הלהקה. דייב די, סולן הלהקה, נפטר ב-2009 בגיל 65.

You'll hear my voice, on the wind, 'cross the sand

If you should return, to that black barren land that bears the name of Xanadu

Cursed without hope, was the love that I sought

Lost from the start, was the duel that was s'possed to win her heart in Xanadu

And the foot prints leave no traces

Only shadows move in places where we used to go

And the buildings open to the sky

All echo in the vultures cry as if to show

Our love was for a day

Then doomed to pass away

In Xanadu, in Xanadu, in Xanadu n Xanadu, in Xanadu, in Xanadu

What was it to you that a man laid down his life for your love

Were those clear eyes of yours ever filled with the pain and the tears and the grief

Did you ever give your self to any one man in this whole wide world

Or did you love me and will you find your way back one day to Xanadu

You'll hear my voice, on the wind, 'cross the sand

If you should return, to that black barren land that bears the name of Xanadu

Xanadu, in Xanadu, in Xanadu, in Xanadu

Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich - The Legend Of Xanadu

