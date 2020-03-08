שיר על זוג אוהבים, שיחסיהם עולים על שרטון. ההשראה לשיר, ששמו המתבסס על מחזהו של ויליאם שקספיר, הוא משבר היחסים בין מארק קנופלר, היוצר והסולן של להקת דייר סטרייטס ובין הולי וינסנט, מנהיגת להקת Holly And The Italians. הטקסט רומז, שהיא ניצלה אותו והשתמשה בו כדי לקדם את הקריירה שלה. בשיר מודגש העניין הזה בשורה: How can you look at me as if I was just another one of your deals, וגם בשורה שמראה כי היא עצמה התפארה ביחסים ביניהם בראיונות שנתנה לעיתונות: "Now you just say oh Romeo yeah you know I used to have a scene with him"
השיר הוא מתוך Making Movies, אלבומה של דייר סטרייטס מ-1980, יצא כסינגל רק ב-1981. הוא נחשב לאחד השירים המובחרים של הלהקה ונכלל באוספי להיטיה הגדולים. הוא נפתח בנגינת גיטרה מצוינת של קנופלר, ומצטיין בעיבוד מיוחד. המלודיה הזכירה לרבים את Jungleland של ברוס ספרינגסטין מ-1975 (השוו מטה) גרסת כיסוי בולטת לשיר – להקת The Killers משנת 2007. (האזינו מטה)
A lovestruck Romeo sings the streets of serenade
Laying everybody low with a love song that he made
Finds a convenient streetlight steps out of the shade
Says something like you and me babe how about it?
Juliet says hey it's Romeo you nearly gimme me a heart attack
He's underneath the window she's singing hey la my boyfriend's back
You shouldn't come around here singing up at people like that
Anyway what you gonna do about it?
Juliet the dice were loaded from the start
And I bet and you exploded in my heart
And I forget I forget the movie song
When you gonna realize it was just that the time was wrong, Juliet?
Come up on different streets they booth were streets of shame
Both dirty both mean yes and the dream was just the same
And I dreamed your dream for you and now your dream is real
How can you look at me as if I was just another one of your deals?
When you can fall for chains of silver you can fall for chains of gold
You can fall for pretty strangers and the promises they hold
You promised me everything you promised me thick and thin
Now you just say oh Romeo yeah you know I used to have a scene with him
Juliet when we made love you used to cry
You said I love you like the stars above I'll love you till I die
There's a place for us you know the movie song
When you gonna realize it was just that the time was wrong Juliet?
I can't do the talk like they talk on TV
And I can't do a love song like the way it's meant to be
I can't do everything but I'd do anything for you
I can't do anything except be in love with you
And all I do is miss you and the way we used to be
All I do is keep the beat and bad company
All I do is kiss you through the bars of Orion
Julie I'd do the stars with you any time
Juliet when we made love you used to cry
You said I love you like the stars above I'll love you till I die
There's a place for us you know the movie song
When you gonna realize it was just that the time was wrong Juliet?
A lovestruck Romeo sings the streets of serenade
Laying everybody low with a love song that he made
Finds a convenient streetlight steps out of the shade
Says something like you and me babe how about it?
מארק נופלר – Romeo and Juliet
דייר סטרייטס – Romeo and Juliet
