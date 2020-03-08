שיר על זוג אוהבים, שיחסיהם עולים על שרטון. ההשראה לשיר, ששמו המתבסס על מחזהו של ויליאם שקספיר, הוא משבר היחסים בין מארק קנופלר, היוצר והסולן של להקת דייר סטרייטס ובין הולי וינסנט, מנהיגת להקת Holly And The Italians. הטקסט רומז, שהיא ניצלה אותו והשתמשה בו כדי לקדם את הקריירה שלה. בשיר מודגש העניין הזה בשורה: How can you look at me as if I was just another one of your deals, וגם בשורה שמראה כי היא עצמה התפארה ביחסים ביניהם בראיונות שנתנה לעיתונות: "Now you just say oh Romeo yeah you know I used to have a scene with him"

השיר הוא מתוך Making Movies, אלבומה של דייר סטרייטס מ-1980, יצא כסינגל רק ב-1981. הוא נחשב לאחד השירים המובחרים של הלהקה ונכלל באוספי להיטיה הגדולים. הוא נפתח בנגינת גיטרה מצוינת של קנופלר, ומצטיין בעיבוד מיוחד. המלודיה הזכירה לרבים את Jungleland של ברוס ספרינגסטין מ-1975 (השוו מטה) גרסת כיסוי בולטת לשיר – להקת The Killers משנת 2007. (האזינו מטה)

A lovestruck Romeo sings the streets of serenade

Laying everybody low with a love song that he made

Finds a convenient streetlight steps out of the shade

Says something like you and me babe how about it?

Juliet says hey it's Romeo you nearly gimme me a heart attack

He's underneath the window she's singing hey la my boyfriend's back

You shouldn't come around here singing up at people like that

Anyway what you gonna do about it?

Juliet the dice were loaded from the start

And I bet and you exploded in my heart

And I forget I forget the movie song

When you gonna realize it was just that the time was wrong, Juliet?

Come up on different streets they booth were streets of shame

Both dirty both mean yes and the dream was just the same

And I dreamed your dream for you and now your dream is real

How can you look at me as if I was just another one of your deals?

When you can fall for chains of silver you can fall for chains of gold

You can fall for pretty strangers and the promises they hold

You promised me everything you promised me thick and thin

Now you just say oh Romeo yeah you know I used to have a scene with him

Juliet when we made love you used to cry

You said I love you like the stars above I'll love you till I die

There's a place for us you know the movie song

When you gonna realize it was just that the time was wrong Juliet?

I can't do the talk like they talk on TV

And I can't do a love song like the way it's meant to be

I can't do everything but I'd do anything for you

I can't do anything except be in love with you

And all I do is miss you and the way we used to be

All I do is keep the beat and bad company

All I do is kiss you through the bars of Orion

Julie I'd do the stars with you any time

Juliet when we made love you used to cry

You said I love you like the stars above I'll love you till I die

There's a place for us you know the movie song

When you gonna realize it was just that the time was wrong Juliet?

A lovestruck Romeo sings the streets of serenade

Laying everybody low with a love song that he made

Finds a convenient streetlight steps out of the shade

Says something like you and me babe how about it?

מארק נופלר – Romeo and Juliet





דייר סטרייטס – Romeo and Juliet

