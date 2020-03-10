בסרט Gaslight משנת 1944, גבר גורם לאשתו לחשוב שהיא משתגעת על ידי עמעום האור של הגז בביתם. מאז, המונח "הדלקה בגז" משמש לתיאור מניפולציה רגשית, שנועדה לגרום למישהו לפקפק בזיכרון או בתפיסה שלו. הרקע לשיר הזה – בעלה לשעבר של נטלי מיינס, השחקן אדריאן פסדר, עימו היא נמצאת בהליך גירושין ממושך. בשיר היא מספרת על המשבר העניינים ומשתפת את המאזין במה שעבר עליה. השיר הוא אישי אבל נוגע לתופעה משפחתית-חברתית בהוליווד של נשים, שהן קורבנות של בעלים מפורסמים. "אתה שקרן" מופיע בכל פזמון . ובעולמן של חברות "דיקסי צ'יקס" המייצג עולמן של נשים רבות – אין אישום חזק יותר מזה.

זהו השיר הראשון מאלבומה החדש של שלישיית הקאנטרי-פופ הווקאלית, שיוצא 14 שנה אחרי Taking The Long Way בשיתוף המפיק ג'ק אנטונוף. הקצב המואץ, ההרמוניה הקולית המצוינת של השלוש בעיבוד לכלי מיתר כבנג'ו וכינור הופכים את השיר ישיר וקומפקטי, עד כי מסר ההעצמה עובר הופך לאמירה חזקה ומתריסה לא פחות הדיקסי צ'יקס יודעות שהתקפה מאירה פנים לשירים לוחמניים מהסוג הזה.

Gaslighter /Denier/ Doing anything to get your ass farther/ Gaslighter/ Big timer

Repeating all of the mistakes of your father

We moved to California and we followed your dreams/ I believed in the promises you made to me

Swore that night til death do us part/ But you lie lie lie lie lied/ Hollywood welcomed you with open doors

No matter what they gave you, you still wanted more/ Acting all above it when our friends divorced

What a lie lie lie lie lie

You're such a/ Gaslighter/ Denier/ Doing anything to get your ass farther/ Gaslighter/ Big timer

Repeating all of the mistakes of your father/ Gaslighter/ You broke me/ You're sorry but where's my apology

Gaslighter/ You liar

You thought I wouldn't see it if you put it in my face/ Give you all my money you'll gladly walk away

You think it's justifiable I think it's pretty cruel/ And you know you lie best when you lie to you

Cause boy you know exactly what you did on my boat/ And boy that's exactly why you ain't comin' home

Save your tired stories for your new someone else/ Cause they're lie lie lie lie lies/ Look out you little

Gaslighter/ Denier/ Doing anything to get your ass farther/ Gaslighter/ Big timer/ Repeating all of the mistakes of your father

Gaslighter/ You broke me/ You're sorry but where's my apology/ Gaslighter/ You liar

You just had to start a fire/ Had to start a fire/ Couldn't take yourself on a road a little higher/ Had to burn it up, had to tear it down

Tried to say I'm crazy/ Babe, you know, I'm not crazy that's you/ Gaslighting/ You're a lie lie lie liar/ Oh honey, that's you

Gaslighting/ You made your bed and then your bed caught fire

/ Gaslighter/ I'm your mirror/ Standing right here/ Until you can see how/ You broke me/ Yeah, I'm broken

You're still sorry/ And there's still no apology/ Gaslighter/ Denier/ Doin anything to get your ass farther

Gaslighter/ Big timer/ Repeating all of the mistakes of your father/ Gaslighter/ You broke me

You're sorry but where's my apology/ Gaslighter/ You liar

Dixie Chicks - Gaslighter

