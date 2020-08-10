דני שושן – Risin’ Up

לדני שושן, לשעבר הנסיכים, האריות, הצ'רצ'ילים יש סיבה להביט אחורה, כנראה לא בזעם, ולכתוב את ההסטוריה שלו. הרוח שנושבת מהעבר מייצרת תרוממות מחודשת. We are risin' up, הוא שר בקצב רוק אולד סקול, סוג של התמחות מושרשת. דני שושן מעולם לא היה Rising Star. כזמר – נגן ישראלי הוא נשאר נאמן למקורות ההשפעה שלו, חזר והמריא מדי פעם כטייס ותיק במטוס הישן, וגם הפעם הוא יוצא מבסיס הרוק המקומי, אבל אינו נוסק מעבר לגבולות הארץ.

השיר הזו הוא סוג של עליה מן האוב לעורר יצרים ישנים. המוסיקה מוטבעת. חיים רומנו בגיטרות. גם רוב האקסלי הבריטי שהיה חבר בלהקת הצ'רצ'ילים (בן 74) סיפק את השראתו בשיר הזה. אין כאן מורכבות. רוק מטווח היטב למסלול ישיר בקצב אחיד, גיטרות מהוקצעות, הרמוניות קוליות בנוסחים הדיפ פרפליים הישירים, סולו גיטרה מענג. ברייזן אפ שושן אלא ממציא שום דבר חדש, אבל אם להינשא שוב על מוסקת העבר, השיר הזה עושה את העבודה.

דני שושן: גיטרה בס, שירה וגיטרת קצב, אשר פדי: תופים (מאל איי), חיים רומנו – גיטרות

We are risin' up-risin' up-risin' up/ Rebuilding the ruins of Jericho

We've taking a long loock backwards through the years

We've been awaiting for the sun to arise/ We've had a reason to sit back and watch

We've been shuffling down climbing up the hills/ We've had to roll back to the fields/We've had a reason to write down our history

We are risin' up/ From the sacred ashes

Risin' up-waking up the passions risin'up-rebuilding the ruins of Jericho

We are risin' up/ Shouting with our voices

Risin' up – fill our empty glasses

Risin' up rebuilding the ruins of Jericho

We've gotta solid ground under our feet / We feel vibrations moving up and down

We've got a reason to sit back and watch

We've been shuffling down climbing up the hills/ We've had to roll back to the fields

we've had a reason to write down our history

We are risin' up/ from the sacred ashes

Risin' up-waking up the passions/ Risin' up- rebuilding the ruins of Jericho

We are calling- we are calling-we are calling – comming your way yeh

We are risin' up……

We are calling coming your way.