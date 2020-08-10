דני שושן חדש

דני שושן – Risin’ Up

מילים ולחן: דני שושן עיבוד: דני שושן, חיים רומנו ויהודה קולטון.
לדני שושן, לשעבר הנסיכים, האריות, הצ'רצ'ילים יש סיבה  להביט אחורה, כנראה לא בזעם, ולכתוב את ההסטוריה שלו. הרוח שנושבת מהעבר מייצרת תרוממות מחודשת.  We are risin' up, הוא שר בקצב רוק אולד סקול, סוג של התמחות מושרשת. דני שושן מעולם לא היה Rising Star.  כזמר – נגן ישראלי הוא נשאר נאמן למקורות ההשפעה שלו, חזר והמריא מדי פעם כטייס ותיק במטוס הישן, וגם הפעם הוא יוצא  מבסיס הרוק המקומי, אבל אינו נוסק מעבר לגבולות הארץ.
השיר הזו הוא סוג של עליה מן האוב לעורר יצרים ישנים. המוסיקה מוטבעת. חיים רומנו בגיטרות. גם רוב האקסלי הבריטי שהיה חבר בלהקת הצ'רצ'ילים (בן 74) סיפק את השראתו בשיר הזה. אין כאן מורכבות. רוק מטווח היטב למסלול ישיר בקצב אחיד, גיטרות מהוקצעות, הרמוניות קוליות בנוסחים  הדיפ פרפליים הישירים, סולו גיטרה מענג. ברייזן אפ  שושן אלא ממציא שום דבר חדש, אבל אם להינשא שוב על מוסקת העבר, השיר הזה עושה את העבודה.

דני שושן: גיטרה בס, שירה וגיטרת קצב, אשר פדי: תופים (מאל איי), חיים רומנו – גיטרות

We are risin' up-risin' up-risin' up/ Rebuilding the ruins of Jericho
We've taking a long loock backwards through the years
We've been awaiting for the sun to arise/ We've had a reason to sit back and watch
We've been shuffling down climbing up the hills/ We've had to roll back to the fields/We've had a reason to write down our history
We are risin' up/ From the sacred ashes
Risin' up-waking up the passions risin'up-rebuilding the ruins of Jericho
We are risin' up/ Shouting with our voices
Risin' up – fill our empty glasses
Risin' up rebuilding the ruins of Jericho
We've gotta solid ground under our feet / We feel vibrations moving up and down
We've got a reason to sit back and watch
We've been shuffling down climbing up the hills/ We've had to roll back to the fields
we've had a reason to write down our history
We are risin' up/ from the sacred ashes
Risin' up-waking up the passions/ Risin' up- rebuilding the ruins of Jericho
We are calling- we are calling-we are calling – comming your way yeh
We are risin' up……
We are calling coming your way.

