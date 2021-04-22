האזינו לשיר הנוסטלגי החדש של וויזר, 'אני צריך קצת מזה'

Weezer הוציאו שיר חדש ששמו 'אני צריך קצת מזה' – ‘I Need Some Of That’. השיר לקוח מהאלבום החדש של הקבוצה, ‘Van Weezer’, שייצא ב 7 במאי. האלבום עוסק בתחושות של בדידות ניכור, ומבטא לדברי הלהקה את התקופה שהעולם עבר. השיר נכתב בהשראת רוק משנות ה -90.

"זמן קיץ, אני לוחץ לאחור/ וחוזר למקום פשוט/ כשהייתי קצת פאנק/ חולם בהקיץ על הבריחה שלי מקשיב לאירוסמית'/ בהמשך אתקשר לאמא שלי

אני צריך קצת מזה/ זה בדיוק מה שאני צריך/ אני צריך קצת מזה".

להקת Weezer צמחה בזירת הרוק של לוס אנג'לס בשנות ה-90, להקת גאראז' שחבריה נראו כמו חנונים אמריקאים ולא כמו כוכבי רוק טיפוסיים. השם של הלהקה, "ויזר" מגיע מכינוי הילדות של קואומו. המוזיקה שלהם הושפעה מהפיקסיז ומהרוק האלטרנטיבי של שנות ה-90. חברי הלהקה הם: ריברז קואמו, פאטריק וילסון, ברייאן בל, סקוט שרינר.

Weezer – I Need Some Of That

Summer time, I press rewind

And go back to a simple place

When I was just a little punk

Daydreaming of my escape

Listening to Aerosmith

Later on I will call my mom

Now I'm pluggin' in to a Marshall stack

I can be anything I want

I need some of that

It's just what I need

I need some of that

We'll be riding our ten-speeds

I need some of that

Even if we blow up, we're never gonna grow up

This is where it's at

I've been around, around the world

And I've seen all kinds of hoods

But this is mine, it's dear to me

'Cause here I'm understood

'Cause I need some of that

Don't ever leave me

I need some of that

There's nothing on TV

I need some of that

Even if we blow, we're never gonna grow up

This is where it's at

Even when the sun was fading

I was in my hatchback raging

Riding up and down this block

'Cause I own this block

I need some of that

It's just what I need

I need some of that

We'll be riding our ten-speeds

Even if we blow up, we're never gonna grow up

'Cause this is where it's at

I need some of that

Shake it up baby

I need some of that

You're driving me crazy

I need some of that

Even if we blow up, we're never gonna grow up

'Cause I need some of that

– What bus is that? One?

– Mhm.

– Okay, this is top secret shit, you're not supposed to, like, film these boards. It's got all our ideas on it.

– Plus, you're not supposed to film him.

– Yeah you can't film me.

– He's copyrighted.

– Can't film what?

– I've got a copyright on this face

– So you're saying that I can't do this?

– No you can't do that. You can't film.