האיגלס מאחלים טוב בכל מצב רע. תחנת "קול השלום" של אייבי נתן שידרה את השיר הזה בזמנה כסמל למהותה – רדיפת השלום. השיר נכלל באלבומם של הנשרים – One Of These Nights שיצא ב-1975. הוא נכתב ע"י גיטריסט הלהקה ברני לידון (חבר לשעבר בלהקה) בעזרתה של חברתו באותם ימים פטי דיוויס, הבת הצעירה של רונלד ריגן, לשעבר מושל קליפורניה נשיא ארה"ב.

השיר הוא חריג ברפרטואר של האיגלס (בעלת הלהיט "מלון קליפורניה"). הלהקה כמעט לא ביצעה אותו בהופעותיה, מאחר שהוא אינו תואם את הקו של חבריה המרכזיים – גלן פריי ודון הנלי.

האיגלס I Wish You Peace

wish you peace when the cold winds blow

Warmed by the fire's glow

I wish you comfort in the, the lonely time

And arms to hold you when you ache inside

I wish you hope when things are going bad

Kind words when times are sad

I wish you shelter from the, the raging wind

Cooling waters at the fever's end

I wish you peace when times are hard

The light to guide you through the dark

And when storms are high and your, your dreams are low

I wish you the strength to let love grow on,

I wish you the strength to let love flow,

I wish you peace when times are hard

A light to guide you through the dark

And when storms are high and your, you dreams are low

I wish you the strength to let let grown on,

I wish you the strength to let love flow,

I wish you the strength to let love glow on

I wish you the strength to let love go on.