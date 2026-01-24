הסינגל הראשון מתוך אלבום האולפן הרביעי של הארי סטיילס, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" .
הארי סטיילס Aperture
Take no prisoners for me
I'm told you're elevating
Drinks go straight to my knees
I'm sold, I'm going on clean
I'm going on clean
I've no more tricks up my sleeve
Game called review the player
Time codes and Tokyo scenes
Bad boys, it's complicated
It's complicated
It's best you know
What you don't
Aperture lets the light in
It's best you know
What you don't
Aperture lets the light in
We belong together
It finally appears it's only love
We belong together
We belong together
It finally appears it's only love
We belong together
In no good state to receive
Go forth, ask questions later
Trap doors, you're toying with me
Dance halls, another cadence
It's best you know
What you don't
Aperture lets the light in
We belong together
It finally appears it's only love
We belong together
It finally appears
We belong together
It finally appears it's only love
We belong together
I won't stray from it
I don't know these spaces
Time won't wait on me
I wanna know what safe is
I won't stray from it
I don't know these spaces
Time won't wait on me
I won't stray from it
I don't know these spaces
Time won't wait on me
I wanna know what safe is
I won't stray from it
I don't know these spaces
Time won't wait on me
We belong together
It finally appears it's only love
We belong together
It finally appears
We belong together
It finally appears it's only love
We belong together