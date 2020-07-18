הוזייר – Take Me to Church

הפסנתר והטון מזכירים בפתיחה את אלטון ג'ון. שיר חזק של תוגה עמוקה ותפילה. מוסיקה של פואטיקה נדירה באיכותה. על אהבה, אמונה, דת (ציניות כלפי הכנסייה) יחסים, סקס, חופש דת, חיים ומוות.

את המעמסה הלירית-תחושתית הזו נטל על כתפיו בחור בן 28 , אנדרו הוזייר ביירן (Andrew Hozier Byrn), סינגר סונגרייטר אירי שגדל על תקליטי בלוז, גוספל וסול, ששמע באוסף של אביו. במיוחד הסעירו אותו הדלתה בלוז, סקיפ ג'יימס, בליינד וילי ג'ונסון. רק אחר כך הגיעו פינק פלויד, נינה סימון, בילי הולידיי וטום וייטס. לכולם הייתה השפעה עליו.

השיר הוא מתוך האי.פי Take Me to Church, שיצא ב-2013, השיר הוא מטאפורה שמעמידה מאהב מול דת. בראיון ל"אייריש טיימס", אמר הוזייר על ענייני הלב: "מצאתי שהחוויה של התאהבות או להיות מאוהב היא מוות, מוות של הכל. זה סוג של לראות את עצמך מת בדרך נפלאה, ואתה חווה לרגע הקצר ביותר, שכל מה שהאמנת על עצמך נעלם. במובן של מוות ולידה מחדש". השיר שנכתב בעקבות ההיפרדות מחברתו הראשונה, הוא גם שיר אהבה וגם התבוננות בחטא

"קח אותי לכנסייה

אני אעבוד כמו כלב במקדש השקרים שלך

אני אספר לך את חטאי ותוכל לחדד את הסכין שלך

תציע לי את המוות ללא מוות

אלוהים אדירים, תן לי לתת לך את חיי."

הוזייר הוסיף כי השיר אינו התקפה על אמונה. "כמי שהגיע מאירלנד יש קצת שכרון תרבותי מהשפעת הכנסייה. הרבה אנשים מסתובבים עם משקל כבד בליבם ואכזבה, המטרה היא להחזיר את האנושות למשהו שהוא הכי טבעי וכדאי. במקרה לבחור אהבה ששווה לאהוב"

"מיניות והנטייה המינית הם טבעיים, עשית מין הוא אחד הדברים האנושיים ביותר. אבל ארגון כמו הכנסייה, אומר, באמצעות תורתו, מערער את האנושות על ידי הטפה לבושה על נטייה מינית, שמדובר בחטא, שפוגע באלוהים. השיר עוסק בהשבת האנושיות שלך באמצעות מעשה אהבה"

"אין תמימות מתוקה יותר מחטאנו העדין … רק אז אני אנושי / רק אז אני נקי / אמן, אמן, אמן"

מקום 2 בארה"ב מקום 2 בבריטניה

My lover's got humor/ She's the giggle at a funeral/ Knows everybody's disapproval

I should've worshiped her sooner/ If the Heavens ever did speak/ She is the last true mouthpiece

Every Sunday's getting more bleak/ A fresh poison each week/ "We were born sick", you heard them say it

My church offers no absolutes/ She tells me 'worship in the bedroom'/ The only heaven I'll be sent to

Is when I'm alone with you/ I was born sick, but I love it/ Command me to be well/ Amen, Amen, Amen

Take me to church/ I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies/ I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death/ Good God, let me give you my life

Take me to church/ I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies/ I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death/ Good God, let me give you my life

If I'm a pagan of the good times/ My lover's the sunlight/ To keep the Goddess on my side

She demands a sacrifice/ To drain the whole sea/ Get something shiny/ Something meaty for the main course

That's a fine looking high horse/ What you got in the stable?/ We've a lot of starving faithful/ That looks tasty/ That looks plenty

This is hungry work

Take me to church/ I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies/ I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death/ Good God, let me give you my life

Take me to church/ I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies/ I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death/ Good God, let me give you my life

No masters or kings when the ritual begins/ There is no sweeter innocence than our gentle sin/ In the madness and soil of that sad earthly scene

Only then I am human/ Only then I am clean/ Amen, Amen, Amen

Take me to church/ I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies/ I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death/ Good God, let me give you my life

Take me to church/ I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies/ I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death/ Good God, let me give you my life

Writer/s: Andrew Hozier Byrne