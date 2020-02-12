השיר נפתח בצליל סינתי המלווה ומבליט את קולו המתייסר של ג'וליאן קזבלנקס. המוסיקה מייצרת תחושת מלנכולית בנוסח אחת מהקלאסיקות של הסטרוקס – ללא צליל תופים. מודעות עצמית עוברת לאורך השיר. "אני לא יכול לראות מעבר לקיר הזה, אבל הפסדנו את המשחק הזה כל כך הרבה פעמים בעבר".

"בדלת" הוא הסינגל הראשון מאלבום האולפן השישי של הסטרוקס, The New Abnormal, שהוא אלבום האולפן החדש הראשון שלהם מזה שבע שנים.השיר הוא בלדה רגשית על מערכת יחסים כושלת והצורך להתמודד עם מטרה "אינסופית" שלעולם אינה ניתן להשגה. את השיר הפיק המפיק האגדי ריק רובין (הביסטי בויז, ג'וני קאש, וקניה ווסט)

At the Door מציג צליל מקלדת מונוטוני נוסח בשנות השמונים המאוחרות המלווה את שירתו המיוחדת של קזבלנקס. העדר תופים מעניק לגיטרות והסינטיסייזר מרווח לבלוט ולהיות חלק מהקונטקסט, ולמרות שהוא שיר מאופק בסטנדרטים של הסטרוקס, הוא מייצר ליריקה מוסיקלית עוצמתית.

I can't escape it/ I'm never gonna make it out of this in time

I guess that's just fine/ I'm not there quite yet

My thoughts, such a mess/ Like a little boy/ What you runnin' for?

Run at the door/ Anyone home?/ Have I lost it all?

Struck me like a chord/ I'm an only boy/ Holdin' on the night

Lonely after light/ You begged me not to go/ Sinkin' like a stone

Use me like an oar/ And get yourself to shore

Bang at the door/ Anyone home?/ It's just what they do

Right in front of you/ Like a cannonball/ Slammin' through your wall

In their face, I saw/ What they're fightin' for/ I can't escape it

I'm never gonna make it to the end, I guess

Struck me like a chord/ I'm an only boy/ Holdin' on the night

Lonely after light/ Bangin' on the door/ I don't wanna know

Sinkin' like a stone/ So use me like an oar

Onto fight what I can’t see/ Not tryna build/ No dynasty

I can't see beyond this wall/ But we lost this game/ So many times before

I been on a cold road/ I'll be waiting, yeah/I'll be waiting from the other side

Waiting for the time to pass/I been on a cold road

I'll be waiting, yeah/ I'll be waiting from the other side/ Waiting for the time to pass

The Strokes - At The Door

