השיר נפתח בצליל סינתי המלווה ומבליט את קולו המתייסר של ג'וליאן קזבלנקס. המוסיקה מייצרת תחושת מלנכולית בנוסח אחת מהקלאסיקות של הסטרוקס – ללא צליל תופים. מודעות עצמית עוברת לאורך השיר. "אני לא יכול לראות מעבר לקיר הזה, אבל הפסדנו את המשחק הזה כל כך הרבה פעמים בעבר".
"בדלת" הוא הסינגל הראשון מאלבום האולפן השישי של הסטרוקס, The New Abnormal, שהוא אלבום האולפן החדש הראשון שלהם מזה שבע שנים.השיר הוא בלדה רגשית על מערכת יחסים כושלת והצורך להתמודד עם מטרה "אינסופית" שלעולם אינה ניתן להשגה. את השיר הפיק המפיק האגדי ריק רובין (הביסטי בויז, ג'וני קאש, וקניה ווסט)
At the Door מציג צליל מקלדת מונוטוני נוסח בשנות השמונים המאוחרות המלווה את שירתו המיוחדת של קזבלנקס. העדר תופים מעניק לגיטרות והסינטיסייזר מרווח לבלוט ולהיות חלק מהקונטקסט, ולמרות שהוא שיר מאופק בסטנדרטים של הסטרוקס, הוא מייצר ליריקה מוסיקלית עוצמתית.
I can't escape it/ I'm never gonna make it out of this in time
I guess that's just fine/ I'm not there quite yet
My thoughts, such a mess/ Like a little boy/ What you runnin' for?
Run at the door/ Anyone home?/ Have I lost it all?
Struck me like a chord/ I'm an only boy/ Holdin' on the night
Lonely after light/ You begged me not to go/ Sinkin' like a stone
Use me like an oar/ And get yourself to shore
Bang at the door/ Anyone home?/ It's just what they do
Right in front of you/ Like a cannonball/ Slammin' through your wall
In their face, I saw/ What they're fightin' for/ I can't escape it
I'm never gonna make it to the end, I guess
Struck me like a chord/ I'm an only boy/ Holdin' on the night
Lonely after light/ Bangin' on the door/ I don't wanna know
Sinkin' like a stone/ So use me like an oar
Onto fight what I can’t see/ Not tryna build/ No dynasty
I can't see beyond this wall/ But we lost this game/ So many times before
I been on a cold road/ I'll be waiting, yeah/I'll be waiting from the other side
Waiting for the time to pass/I been on a cold road
I'll be waiting, yeah/ I'll be waiting from the other side/ Waiting for the time to pass
