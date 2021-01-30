פינת הנוסטלגיה בסימן שעת דמדומים. ניקח רכבת במנהרת הזמן לבין הערביים של אחד מימי שנת 1958. הפלטרס (The Platters), ההרכב שהוקם בשנת 1953 על ידי המפיק באק ראם והטנור טוני ויליאמס – מתפייט על "צללי לילה שמימיים בשעת בין ערביים, שומע קולה שקורא מתוך הערפל, כאשר מסכים צבועים סגול יוצרים את סוף היום". כמה יפה.

נדמה לי שעד היום רוקדים צמוד לוחץ את הפלטרס Twilight Time, מלהיטי הסלואו הגדולים בכל הזמנים שהצטרף ל – Only You ל – The Great Pretender ל – My Prayer וגם ל – Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.

את המילים והלחן כתב באק ראם, הכוח החזק והמניע של להקות הפלטרס לדורותיהן. את המוסיקה – The Three Suns (מורטי נווינס, אל נווינס, ארטי דאן) שהקליטו את השיר כבר ב-1946. השיר היה הלהיט השלישי של הפלטרס שהגיע למקום הראשון במצעד ה – "הוט 100" של הבילבורד וגם של הריתם נ' בלוז.

הפלטרס השתייכו לסגנון הפופ הווקאלי של אמצע-סוף שנות החמישים. הפופ הווקאלי שונה במידה ניכרת מהפופ המסורתי, הוא נפל איפשהו בין ההאזנה קלה לפופ, דו-וופ וריתם נ' בלוז. ימי הזוהר של הפופ הווקאלי היו בסוף שנתי ה -50 ותחילת שנתי ה-60, לפני שהרוק & רול הסתנן כל תחומי תעשיית המוסיקה. הרכבים כמו הפלטרס שרו שירים מתוקים, רומנטיים ותמימים. מדהים כמה המוסיקה הרומנטית הזו מצליחה לשמר את עצמה.

מקום 1 בארה"ב 3 בבריטניה.

Heavenly shades of night are falling, it's twilight time/ Out of the mist your voice is calling, it's twilight time/ When purple-colored curtains mark the end of day/ I'll hear you, my dear, at twilight time

Deepening shadows gather splendor as day is done/ Fingers of night will soon surrender the setting sun/ I count the moments darling till you're here with me/ Together at last at twilight time

Here, in the afterglow of day, we keep our rendezvous beneath the blue/ Here in the same and sweet old way I fall in love again as I did then/ Lighting the spark of love that fills me with dreams untold/ Each day I pray for evening just to be with you/ Together at last at twilight time

Here, in the afterglow of day, we keep our rendezvous beneath the blue/ Here in the sweet and same old way I fall in love again as I did then

Deep in the dark your kiss will thrill me like days of old/ Lighting the spark of love that fills me with dreams untold/ Each day I pray for evening just to be with you/ Together at last at twilight time/ Together at last at twilight time

