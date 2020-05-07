צלילי פסנתר נוגים יפים מובילים לוידוי המוגש בטון מתכוון: "מעולם לא הרגשתי כל כך משוגע לפני כן/ אני חושב שאני אפתח את הדלת/ להיפטר מסוגרי ליבי/ לקרוע את שרשראות הפחדים שלי". חננאל אדרי שר על מה שמגרש את העצב, משחרר מהשיגעון, לטפס מעלה כדי לגעת בשמש, מה שאפשרו ההורים, העניקו לו את החופש להיות מה שהוא רצה להיות, להתמסר ל"כוח הסודי"..

בטנור הנשמה שלו מצליח חננאל להביע את עוצמת האהבה והחופש בחיבור למשאת הנפש – המוסיקה. תמצית התחושה מבעבעת מתוך הביצוע הזה. המנגינה והטון נשמעים כמו שיר עוצמתי מתוך מחזמר ברגעי השיר שלו. המבנה המלודי של השיר מזכיר קלאסיקות מעולמם של מלחינים כמו אנדרו לויד וובר. המעבר בין החלק הבלדי לקצבי אפקטיבי. תהל שהם שעל העיבוד חברה לזמר הנרגש ובעיבוד ובהפקה הוציאה את המיטב מהשיר. לחצתי פעמיים פליי. בפעם השלישית השיר גדל עלי.

בימוי קליפ: ברק כהן, צילום: יוסף אולך, תסריט ועריכה: חננאל אדרי וברק כהן שחקנים: איתי רוטברד, שיר ביטון, מאיר תמם

Never felt so crazy before/ I think I’m gonna open that door

get rid of the locks to my heart/ tear the chains of my fears apart

It drives away the sadness, letting out the madness

it’s the end to all of my searching/ making myself better, climbing up the ladder

trying to touch the sun/ I can hear the phone ring, I can hear the choir sing

I can feel the tears of joy falling/ I can see my mother smiling at my father

saying our boy won

With your love and your freedom/ you let me be who I am

at the gates of your kingdom/ I will die here in your name

Play/ My everything

In your path I’m walking, with your words I’m talking

no, I wouldn’t be here without you/ You’re my sweet and sour, you’re my secret power

always save the day/ When it’s time to break up, when I need to wake up

you are there to help me see clearly/ so if my heart misses all its broken pieces

I just press play

With your love and your freedom/ you let me be who I am/ at the gates of your kingdom

I will die here in your name

Never felt so crazy before/ I think I’m gonna open that door

Play with your love…. My everything

דירוג: