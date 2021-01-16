טום ג'ונס מכריז על אלבום קאברים חדש חדש עם הסינגל "Talking Reality Television Blues"

‘Talking Reality Television Blues’ של טוד סניידר, יוצר אמריקאי בסגנון מוזיקלי המשלב אמריקנה, אלט-קאנטרי ופולק, הוא הסינגל הראשון שטום ג'ונס מוציא מתוך אלבום הקאברים החדש שלו, 'מוקף בזמן' (‘Surrounded By Time’), שהוא המשך ל – ‘Long Lost Suitcase’ משנת 2015.
השיר במקור שלווה בסרטון מצויר, עוסק במהפכת הטלוויזיה. הסרטון התחקה אחר לידתו של המדיום הטלוויזיוני מראשיתו ועד ל- MTV ובסופו של דבר, עד כניסתו של נשיא ריאליטי הטלוויזיה הראשון למציאות (טראמפ) .
בשיר עשיר הדימויים, מדבר סניידר על המהפכה המנטאלית שגרמה הטלוויזיה. על משקל "הוידיאו הרג את כוכב הרדיו" וקריקטורה של טראמפ המהבהבת על המסך, שר סניידר: "ועכשיו אנחנו כאן: המציאות נרצחה על ידי כוכב הריאליטי".
טום ג'ונס: "הייתי שם כשהטלוויזיה התחילה – לא ידעתי שאהפוך לחלק ממנה – אבל יכול להיות שהכוח שלה הוא להזכיר לנו כמה אנחנו נפלאים, משוגעים וממציאים, אבל גם כמה המציאות הנשקפת יכולה להיות מפחידה"
Tom Jones – Talking Reality Television Blues
Todd Snider – Talking Reality Television Blues
Well, come gather ’round and I'll sing you a song
About a crazy old world that was coming along
'Til one day some fool made the decision
To turn on the television
Of course radio reported that we'd all ignore it
And the paper said we had no time for it
But before you knew it, you knew Milton Berle
And we all had a new escape from the world
All tuned in, before too soon
We were watching a man walk on the moon
He made it look as easy as driving a car
Video killed the radio star
I got the talking blues
Talking blues are easy to do
All you gotta rhyme is a line or two
Rhyme a line or two and then
You don't ever have to rhyme again
See? I can say whatever I want to now
You know, within reason
Say sitcom, catchphrase, game show nation
Television soon defied explanation
As the situation took to such a degree
That eventually we'd hear about a cable TV
Of course, free TV news swore we'd ignore it
And that your average family could never afford it
But again they were wrong, eventually
Everybody wanted their MTV
We were all tuned in, but now the shock
Was watching a kid do a thing called the "moonwalk"
Sliding backwards really was eventually too far
Reality killed that video star
I got the talking blues
So simple at first, it was hard to foresee
The impending collision with reality
But it soon seemed TV turned on itself
When "The Real World" came on like it was somethin' else
Of course actors all acted like they weren't floored
Hoping eventually that we'd all get bored
But one after another we pretended not to act
As we hurtled ever forward toward alternative facts
Then a show called "The Apprentice" came on and pretty soon
An old man with a comb-over had sold us the moon
And we stayed tuned in, now here we are
Reality killed by a reality star
I got the talking blues
