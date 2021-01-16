טום ג'ונס מכריז על אלבום קאברים חדש חדש עם הסינגל "Talking Reality Television Blues"

‘Talking Reality Television Blues’ של טוד סניידר, יוצר אמריקאי בסגנון מוזיקלי המשלב אמריקנה, אלט-קאנטרי ופולק, הוא הסינגל הראשון שטום ג'ונס מוציא מתוך אלבום הקאברים החדש שלו, 'מוקף בזמן' (‘Surrounded By Time’), שהוא המשך ל – ‘Long Lost Suitcase’ משנת 2015.

השיר במקור שלווה בסרטון מצויר, עוסק במהפכת הטלוויזיה. הסרטון התחקה אחר לידתו של המדיום הטלוויזיוני מראשיתו ועד ל- MTV ובסופו של דבר, עד כניסתו של נשיא ריאליטי הטלוויזיה הראשון למציאות (טראמפ) .

בשיר עשיר הדימויים, מדבר סניידר על המהפכה המנטאלית שגרמה הטלוויזיה. על משקל "הוידיאו הרג את כוכב הרדיו" וקריקטורה של טראמפ המהבהבת על המסך, שר סניידר: "ועכשיו אנחנו כאן: המציאות נרצחה על ידי כוכב הריאליטי".

טום ג'ונס: "הייתי שם כשהטלוויזיה התחילה – לא ידעתי שאהפוך לחלק ממנה – אבל יכול להיות שהכוח שלה הוא להזכיר לנו כמה אנחנו נפלאים, משוגעים וממציאים, אבל גם כמה המציאות הנשקפת יכולה להיות מפחידה"

טום ג'ונס ההופעה בישראל

Tom Jones – Talking Reality Television Blues

Todd Snider – Talking Reality Television Blues



Well, come gather ’round and I'll sing you a song

About a crazy old world that was coming along

'Til one day some fool made the decision

To turn on the television

Of course radio reported that we'd all ignore it

And the paper said we had no time for it

But before you knew it, you knew Milton Berle

And we all had a new escape from the world

All tuned in, before too soon

We were watching a man walk on the moon

He made it look as easy as driving a car

Video killed the radio star

I got the talking blues

Talking blues are easy to do

All you gotta rhyme is a line or two

Rhyme a line or two and then

You don't ever have to rhyme again

See? I can say whatever I want to now

You know, within reason

Say sitcom, catchphrase, game show nation

Television soon defied explanation

As the situation took to such a degree

That eventually we'd hear about a cable TV

Of course, free TV news swore we'd ignore it

And that your average family could never afford it

But again they were wrong, eventually

Everybody wanted their MTV

We were all tuned in, but now the shock

Was watching a kid do a thing called the "moonwalk"

Sliding backwards really was eventually too far

Reality killed that video star

I got the talking blues

So simple at first, it was hard to foresee

The impending collision with reality

But it soon seemed TV turned on itself

When "The Real World" came on like it was somethin' else

Of course actors all acted like they weren't floored

Hoping eventually that we'd all get bored

But one after another we pretended not to act

As we hurtled ever forward toward alternative facts

Then a show called "The Apprentice" came on and pretty soon

An old man with a comb-over had sold us the moon

And we stayed tuned in, now here we are

Reality killed by a reality star

I got the talking blues

Hills, that is