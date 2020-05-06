טילור סוויפט, שכתבה את השיר עם המפיקים מקס מרטין ושלבק, מציגה דימוי של שוברת לבבות שכותבת שירים על מאהבים לשעבר. היא מזהירה שיש לה "רשימה ארוכה של אקסים, "הם יגידו לך שאני לא שפויה".

סוויפט סיפרה, שכוונתה בשיר הזה הייתה "להשתולל" על הדרך שבה התקשורת הציגה את הדרך בה היא מנהלת את חייה הרומנטיים.

סוויפט השתעשעה: "כל כמה שנים בתקשורת מוצאים משהו, שכולם מחליטים פה אחד שמעצבן אותי", אמרה. בין השנים 2012-2013 חשבו שהיא יוצאת עם יותר מדי עם גברים וכותבת שירים כדי לנקום רגשית בבבחורים שהיו איתה. שהיא שונאת גברים. "זה היה די מוגזם, בהתחלה נפגעתי, אבל בהמשך מצאתי שזה משעשע".

השיר יצא בנובמבר 2014, ותוך שלושה שבועות הוא הגיע למקוםם הראשון ב – Billboard Hot 100. ג'וזף קאהן התבקש לביים את הסרטון. טיילור סוויפט אהבה את הרעיון להציג את עצמה כמרשעת מוטרפת. הוא נוצר בחלקו בהשראת "התפוז המכאני" וכמובן רכילות הצהובונים המתמדת על מערכות היחסים שלה.

Nice to meet you, where you been?/ I could show you incredible things/ Magic, madness, heaven sin

Saw you there and I thought/ Oh my God, look at that face/ You look like my next mistake

Love's a game, want to play?/ New money, suit and tie/ I can read you like a magazine

Ain't it funny, rumors, lie/ And I know you heard about me/ So hey, let's be friends

I'm dying to see how this one ends/ Grab your passport and my hand/ I can make the bad guys good for a weekend

So it's gonna be forever/ Or it's gonna go down in flames/ You can tell me when it's over

If the high was worth the pain/ Got a long list of ex-lovers/ They'll tell you I'm insane

'Cause you know I love the players/ And you love the game

'Cause we're young and we're reckless/ We'll take this way too far/ It'll leave you breathless

Or with a nasty scar/ Got a long list of ex-lovers/ They'll tell you I'm insane

But I've got a blank space baby/ And I'll write your name

Cherry lips, crystal skies/ I could show you incredible things/ Stolen kisses, pretty lies

You're the king baby I'm your Queen/ Find out what you want/ Be that girl for a month

Wait the worst is yet to come, oh no/ Screaming, crying, perfect storm/ I can make all the tables turn

Rose gardens filled with thorns/ Keep you second guessing like/ "Oh my God, who is she?"

I get drunk on jealousy/ But you'll come back each time you leave/ 'Cause darling I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream

So it's gonna be forever/ Or it's gonna go down in flames/ You can tell me when it's over/ If the high was worth the pain

Got a long list of ex-lovers/ They'll tell you I'm insane/ 'Cause you know I love the players/ And you love the game

'Cause we're young and we're reckless/ We'll take this way too far/ It'll leave you breathless/ Or with a nasty scar

Got a long list of ex-lovers/ They'll tell you I'm insane (Insane)/ But I've got a blank space baby/ And I'll write your name

Boys only want love if it's torture/ Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya/ Boys only want love if it's torture/ Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya

So it's gonna be forever/ Or it's gonna go down in flames/ You can tell me when it's over/ If the high was worth the pain

Got a long list of ex-lovers/ They'll tell you I'm insane/ 'Cause you know I love the players/ And you love the game

'Cause we're young and we're reckless/ We'll take this way too far/ It'll leave you breathless/ Or with a nasty scar

Got a long list of ex-lovers/ They'll tell you I'm insane/ But I've got a blank space baby/ And I'll write your name

Writer/s: Max Martin, Johan Karl Schuster, Taylor Alison Swift

