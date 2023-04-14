הזעקה של רולאנד אורזבאל וקורט סמית', הלא הם "טירס פור פירס" (בעברית קראנו להם "דמעות לפחדים") מגיעה ומחלחלת. שיר דרמטי שמתבסס על הפסיכולוג ארתור ג'נוב, מי שאמון על שיטת ה – Primal Therapy, שאומרת כי כדי לגרום לאנשים להתעמת עם פחדיהם – עליהם לצעוק ולצרוח. גם שמה של הלהקה נגזר משמו של ספר מאת ג'נוב – Prisoners Of Pain.
השיר שנכלל באלבום Songs From the Big Chair, הגיע למקם הראשון בארה"ב, לרביעי בבריטניה. האלבום נקרא על שמו של הסרט Sybil- על נערה עם 16 זהויות.
חברי הלהקה המקוריים היו רולאנד אורזבל (שירה וגיטרה), קורט סמית' (שירה וגיטרה בס), איאן סטנלי (קלידים) ומני אליאס (תופים). הלהקה הוקמה בעיר באת' ב-1981. סגנון: ניו-ווייב, פופ, אלקטרו פופ. בין להיטיהם הגדולים – Everybody Wants to Rule the World ו – Mad World.
טירז פור פירז Shout
Shou/ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on
Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on
In violent times/ You shouldn't have to sell your soul/ In black and white
They really really ought to know/ Those one-track minds
That took you for a working boy/ Kiss them goodbye
You shouldn't have to jump for joy
You shouldn't have to jump for joy
Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on
They gave you life/ And in return you gave them hell/ As cold as ice
I hope we live to tell the tale/ I hope we live to tell the tale
Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on
Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on
Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on
And when you've taken down your guard
If I could change your mind
I'd really love to break your heart
I'd really love to break your heart
Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without (break your heart)
Come on (really love to break your heart)
I'm talking to you/ Come on
Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you/ So come on
ShoutQ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on
ShoutQ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you (they really really ought to know)/ Come on
Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out (I'd really love to break your heart)
These are the things I can do without/ (I'd really love to break your heart)
Come on/I'm talking to you
So come on
Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on/ I'm talking to you
Writer/s: Ian Stanley, Roland Orzabal