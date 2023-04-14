הזעקה של רולאנד אורזבאל וקורט סמית', הלא הם "טירס פור פירס" (בעברית קראנו להם "דמעות לפחדים") מגיעה ומחלחלת. שיר דרמטי שמתבסס על הפסיכולוג ארתור ג'נוב, מי שאמון על שיטת ה – Primal Therapy, שאומרת כי כדי לגרום לאנשים להתעמת עם פחדיהם – עליהם לצעוק ולצרוח. גם שמה של הלהקה נגזר משמו של ספר מאת ג'נוב – Prisoners Of Pain.

השיר שנכלל באלבום Songs From the Big Chair, הגיע למקם הראשון בארה"ב, לרביעי בבריטניה. האלבום נקרא על שמו של הסרט Sybil- על נערה עם 16 זהויות.

חברי הלהקה המקוריים היו רולאנד אורזבל (שירה וגיטרה), קורט סמית' (שירה וגיטרה בס), איאן סטנלי (קלידים) ומני אליאס (תופים). הלהקה הוקמה בעיר באת' ב-1981. סגנון: ניו-ווייב, פופ, אלקטרו פופ. בין להיטיהם הגדולים – Everybody Wants to Rule the World ו – Mad World.

טירז פור פירז Shout

Shou/ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on

Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on

In violent times/ You shouldn't have to sell your soul/ In black and white

They really really ought to know/ Those one-track minds

That took you for a working boy/ Kiss them goodbye

You shouldn't have to jump for joy

You shouldn't have to jump for joy

Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on

They gave you life/ And in return you gave them hell/ As cold as ice

I hope we live to tell the tale/ I hope we live to tell the tale

Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on

Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on

Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on

And when you've taken down your guard

If I could change your mind

I'd really love to break your heart

I'd really love to break your heart

Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without (break your heart)

Come on (really love to break your heart)

I'm talking to you/ Come on

Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you/ So come on

ShoutQ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you/ Come on

ShoutQ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you (they really really ought to know)/ Come on

Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out (I'd really love to break your heart)

These are the things I can do without/ (I'd really love to break your heart)

Come on/I'm talking to you

So come on

Shout/ Shout/ Let it all out

These are the things I can do without

Come on/ I'm talking to you

Writer/s: Ian Stanley, Roland Orzabal

Tears Foor Fears – ההופעה בהיכל מנורה