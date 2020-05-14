טי. רקס היתה להקת רוק אנגלית שבחזיתה הזמר-יוצר גיטריסט מארק בולאן. ההרכב הוקם כטירנוזאורוס רקס Tyrannosaurus Rex בשנות ה -60 בלונדון, אלבום הבכורה של הלהקה נקרא בשם הארוך My People Were Fair & Had Sky In Their Hair But Now They're Content To Wear Stars On יצא ב-1968, והגיע ו למקום ה – 15 בבריטניה. מ-1970 הלהקה מגיעה למיינסטרים כהרכב גלאם רוק (התאפיין בתלבושות השערורייתיות, הנשיות לעתים קרובות, שהמבצעים לבשו, בביצועים התיאטרליים) .עם שורת להיטים ביניהם "Get it on", "לרכוב על ברבור לבן", "רקדנית קוסמית", "ילד המאה המאה ה -20", "ילדי המהפכה", "אהבה חמה" , "Telegram Sam" ו" Metal Guru". ההצלחה המסחרית נקטעה בשנת 1977 לאחר שבולאן נהרג בתאונת דרכים. השיר הוא על סקס, אבל רוב הדימויים מעורפלים דיים, כדי שהמאזינים יבינו את המשמעות המסתתרת מאחרוי המילים. (Bang A Gong (Get It On נחשב השיר כולל ריף קלאסי של בולאן, בהשראת "Little Queenie" של צ'אק ברי. איאן מקדונלד ניגן סקסופון וריק ווקמן בפסנתר (הוא היה נואש לכסף, ובולאן וויסקונטי יצרו לו קטע נגינה) זהו אחד השירים הבולטים בעשור השבעים, ממשיך לככב עד היווום בפלייליסטים של תחנות רדיו. בזמנו הוא הגיע למקום הראשון המצעד הבריטיצו למקום העשירי בארה"ב.

Well you're dirty and sweet, clad in black

Don't look back and I love you

You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah

Well you're slim and you're weak

You've got the teeth of a hydra upon you

You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

You're built like a car,

You've got a hub cap diamond star halo

You're built like a car, oh yeah

You're an untamed youth that's the truth

With your cloak full of eagles

You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

You're windy and wild,

You've got the blues in your shoes and your stockings

You're windy and wild, oh yeah

You're built like a car,

You've got a hub cap diamond star halo

You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

You're dirty and sweet,

Clad in black, don't look back and I love you

You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah

You dance when you walk so let's dance,

Take a chance, understand me

You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Take me

For a meanwhile I'm still thinking

Writer/s: MARC BOLAN

T. Rex - (Bang A Gong) Get It On

